Women Veteran care

VA Charleston health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a care coordinator

Dorothy K. Gouedy RN

Women Veteran Program Manager

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-308-8712

Email: Dorothy.Gouedy2@va.gov

Amanda McFann MSN, FNP-C

Women Veteran Medical Director

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-577-5011 x 3100

Email: amanda.mcfann@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Charleston health care

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center offers women Veterans a full range of medical and mental health care services including:

General Health Care

  • Primary Care
  • Gynecology Services
  • Family Planning and Birth Control
  • Maternity Care
  • Infertility Evaluation and Treatment
  • Midlife and Menopause Issues
  • HIV Testing
  • Mammograms
  • Cancer Screening, including Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer
  • Osteoporosis
  • Wellness and Healthy Living
  • Nutrition and Weight Management
  • Stop Smoking Programs

Mental Health Services

  • Management of Depression, Anxiety, or Stress
  • Adjustment from Deployment
  • Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  • Screening, Counseling and Treatment
  • Military Sexual Trauma
  • Family and Parenting Issues
  • Interpersonal Violence
  • Alcohol and Drug Dependence

Special Programs

  • Vocational Rehabilitation
  • Education Opportunities
  • Links to Job and Career Counseling
  • Homeless Programs
  • Research

Women Veterans Program Manager

The Women Veterans Program Manager at the Charleston VAMC is here to help women Veterans—to listen and to answer your questions. The program manager works as your advocate to help you understand your benefits and coordinate your health care.

The program manager assists women Veterans in:

  • Coordinating Services
  • Coordinating Referrals
  • Understanding your benefits

Contact Social Work Service at 843-789-7635.

Learn more about the gender-specific services VA has to offer

Women Veterans Call Center

The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN 855-829-6636). Call, chat, or text are all available.

Women Veterans Mental Health Care Brochure (PDF)

