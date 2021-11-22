The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System named the only 5-star medical facility in the state for customer satisfaction

PRESS RELEASE

November 22, 2021

Charleston , SC — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System was recently named the only 5-star medical facility in the state of South Carolina for patient satisfaction by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The 5-star rating was determined through the Consumer Assessment of Health Care Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) and includes any hospital that accepts Medicare funding and VA facilities.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System has been a top-rated hospital in health care quality for many years, when compared to both community and VA hospitals. Now that top quality rating is aligned with the 5-star rating in customer satisfaction, creating an exceptional patient experience for Lowcountry Veterans.

“At the Ralph H. Johnson VA, our team is devoted to the mission of caring for Veterans and that shows in the compassionate and respectful care we provide,” said Ralph H. Johnson VAHCS Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. “Our Veterans gave their best and it’s only fitting that their VA is now the top ranked hospital in the state.”

HCAHPS is the first national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients' perspectives of hospital care. The HCAHPS Survey (pronounced “H-caps”) is a 29-item instrument and data collection methodology for measuring patients’ perceptions of their hospital experience. HCAHPS allows valid comparisons to be made across hospitals -- locally, regionally and nationally. The survey was nationally implemented in 2006 and public reporting of hospital scores began in 2008.

Hospital scores and comparison can be accessed through Medicare.gov at https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/?providerType=Hospital&redirect=true.

