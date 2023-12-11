Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric Vitamins/Mineral requirements

Required for Life!

Vitamin and mineral deficiencies may occur after surgery because your new pouch is simply too small to get all of the nutrition your body requires from food alone.

• These supplements do not take the place of a healthy diet, but they can enrich it! Supplements do not provide energy but are needed to stay healthy.

• Read labels on vitamins too! A serving size can very from 1 to 4 pills in order to get the nutrient content listed. Make sure the dose and form of the vitamin is what your bariatric team advised.

And if you’re not sure, ASK!

• While you are on the pureed diet, you will need to chew or crush your supplements. You may also switch from chewable to regular supplements after the first three months.

• It is recommended that you start your vitamins prior to surgery

• Avoid gummies as the do not contain iron nor all the vitamins/minerals you will need

You will need to take the following supplements for the rest of your life unless you are told otherwise by your medical team:

A complete multivitamin – A serving size can very from 1 to 4 pills in order to get the nutrient contnet listed. This must contain Iron, Folate, and Vitamins A, D, E and K. (Try Flintstones Complete or Centrum chewables.) Start following discharge from the hospital.

Make sure the Multivitamin has the following:

Thiamine (B1)-12mg Folate - 400-800mcg

Iron - 45-60gm Vitamin D – 3,000IU

Vitamin E 15mg

Vitamin A – 5,000-10,000 IU for Sleeve/Gastric bypass and 10,000 for Duodenal Switch/SADI,

Vitamin K - 120mcg for Sleeve/Gastric Bypass and 300mcg for Duodenal Switch/SADI

Zinc - 8-22mg for Sleeve/Gastric Bypass and 16-22mg for Duodenal Switch/SADI

Cooper - 1mg for Sleeve/Gastric Bypass and 2mg for Duodenal Switch/SADI

Vitamin B12 – you will need 500mcg per day. B12 can be taken as a liquid, a tablet that you place under your tongue (sub-lingual) or as a monthly injection. Start following discharge from the hospital.

Calcium Citrate/Vitamin D – you will need 1200- 1500 mg per day for Sleeve and Gastric Bypass.

You will need 1800-2400mg/dl for Duodenal Switch/SADI.

You want to take Citrate, NOT Carbonate (which is not absorbed as well in the body). Do not take more than 600mg of calcium at a time, because more than that won’t be absorbed. This means taking your calcium citrate pill multiple times per day.

You can wait to start Calcium until 1 month post-op.

You may also be asked to take additional vitamins/ minerals based on lab values – Iron, extra fat soluble vitamins (Vitamins A, D, E, K), Vitamin C, among others. Your bariatric team will let you know.