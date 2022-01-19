COVID-19 Isolation and Precautions
Veteran patients recovering from COVID-19 should wait 10 days from the onset of symptoms before coming into the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center or any of our community outpatient clinics. Masking is required for all patients and visitors at the hospital and all clinics. This guidance is based on current VHA and CDC recommendations as of January 6, 2022.
Isolation and Precautions for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 Infection
|Patient Status
|Ending Isolation
|Patient Status
|Asymptomatic
|Ending Isolation
|Discontinued 10 days after the first positive viral test.
|Patient Status
|Mildly Symptomatic* and not severely immunocompromised
|Ending Isolation
|Discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and after resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with improvement of other symptoms.
|Patient Status
|Severely ill or severely immunocompromised
|Ending Isolation
|Up to 20 days after symptom onset however consultation with Infectious Disease is required.
Precautions
Take precautions until day 10. Wear a well-fitted mask for 10 full days any time you are around others inside your home or in public. Do not go to places where you are unable to wear a mask. Avoid travel. Avoid being around people who are at high risk.