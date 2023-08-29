Emergency Preparedness

Make a Plan

Make a plan today. Your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasters could affect your area. Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if separated. Establish a family meeting place that’s familiar and easy to find.

Step 1: Put a plan together by discussing the questions below with your family, friends or household to start your emergency plan.

Step 2: Consider specific needs in your household.

Step 3: Fill out a Family Emergency Plan

Step 4: Practice your plan with your family/household

See the Hurricane Preparedness Guide for Veterans and Families below (also available in Spanish)

Guidance, links and printable material is available at Ready.gov.

Hurricane Preparedness Guide for Veterans and Families (PDF)

Preparación para la Temporada de Huracanes - Guia para Veteranos y sus Familiares (PDF)