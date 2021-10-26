Fisher House
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House is a beautiful home away from home for the families of Veterans receiving care at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System. The Fisher House provides temporary lodging in a comfortable and relaxed setting, only a few blocks away from the medical facility. Guests can stay at the Fisher House at no cost for as long as their loved one is hospitalized.
Fisher House Guests
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Fisher House welcomes guests who:
- Have a loved one receiving care at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System
- Live 50 miles or more away from the medical facility
- Are able to stay in a non-medical, unsupervised setting
Making Arrangements to Stay
Families seeking Fisher House lodging should contact the Veteran’s social worker or VA provider for a referral.
Our Fisher House
The Fisher House creates a warm and compassionate environment for families to find support from others in similar situations. Caring staff and volunteers are available to assist guests.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Fisher House is a 3-story, 15,000 square foot home which offers 16 spacious guest rooms, each with a private bathroom. Each room has a TV, DVD player, alarm clock, hair dryer, internet connection and telephone for local calls.
Guests share a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, dining room with seating for 22, living room, family room with a flat screen TV and toys for children, and out-door patio. Other features include modern laundry facilities, Wi-Fi, and wheelchair accessibility.
The Fisher House Program is a unique private-public partnership between the Fisher House Foundation and the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense that supports America’s military in their time of need. The Fisher House Foundation builds, furnishes and donates these “comfort homes” located on major military and VA medical centers. The local community raises a portion of the construction costs, and the Fisher House Foundation contributes the rest.
Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher first recognized the need to provide “homes away from home” for families of hospitalized military men and women in 1990. The first two Fisher Houses opened in 1991. Their mission continues today with the opening of each new Fisher House.
Support the Fisher House
Be a part of the Fisher House mission! The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Fisher House relies on support from individuals and groups to provide for the ongoing, daily needs of the Fisher House, enhance the stay of Fisher House guests and expand our programs. To find out how you can support our military and Veterans’ families at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Fisher House as a volunteer or with a donation, please contact the Fisher House at 843-805-8200.
The Fisher House operates on donated funds. Items on the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House Wish List reflect items that are either one-time needs or on-going needs of running the house. Every donation helps make the Fisher House a home for our Veteran’s families.
- To drop off donations, please call the Fisher House at 843-805-8200.
Without donations from the community, the Fisher House would not be a success. Our Veteran’s families appreciate all donations.
Checks should be payable to the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Fisher House with the memo section of the check indicating: Fisher House.
Gift Cards allow ease in picking up items needed for the Fisher House. For the Fisher House consider Wal-Mart, Harris Teeter, Publix, Target, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Lowes, or general VISA or MasterCard gift cards.
We also have a wish list on Amazon: Fisher House Charleston.
Please download our most recent Wish List below.
Contact Information
Fisher House Charleston
150 Wentworth St
Charleston, SC 29401
843-805-8200