If necessary, please have a family member or friend drop you off for your appointment and pick you up afterwards. If you know that you will be admitted for an overnight stay, please arrange for someone to drop you off and pick you up when you are ready to go home.

If you cannot find a parking space and do not see a police officer to guide you, please call 843-789-7268 to contact Police Services. If there is no answer, please call 843-577-5011, then press 0 for the operator. Let the operator know you need police assistance with parking.

Off-site Parking & Shuttle Service

There is an off-site parking lease located at 41 Folly Rd. near Porter Gaud School (shown as P6 on the map above). The offsite parking provides 600 parking spaces, a covered non-smoking shelter, and shuttles that run from 4:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of holidays. Shuttles run every five minutes during peak hours of 6:00 - 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 - 5:30 p.m., and run every 15 minutes at other times of the day. The shuttle service is designed to ensure that rides to and from the VAMC are available when you need them.

Handicapped Parking

Limited handicapped parking is available immediately in front of the medical center. Handicapped parking is also available for free at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) garage.

Security

Charleston VAMC police officers provide 24-hour patrols of the facility and parking lots. For general police assistance, please dial 7911. Please report all suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents and personal property losses that occur on the facility grounds to the VA Police.

Outpatient Clinic Parking

Free parking is available at each of our community-based outpatient clinics.