The DAISY Award

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center also participates in the DAISY Team Award program. The DAISY Team Award recognizes that while an idea to achieve better patient and family outcomes may start with one individual, it often takes an entire team to implement successfully. The DAISY Team Award is designed to honor collaboration by two or more people, led by a nurse, who identify and meet patient and/or patient family needs by going above and beyond the traditional role of Nursing. Annually during Nurses Week, these stand-out teams will be presented with this award.

These nurses' clinical skill and especially compassionate care exemplify the kind of nurse that patients, their families, and other staff recognize as an outstanding role model. They consistently demonstrate the Department of Veterans Affairs core values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence.

How to Nominate



To nominate a nurse or team led by a nurse, click on the appropriate button below to download a fillable form.



Once complete, submit the form by email to Darrell.Brace@va.gov OR bring the completed form to the medical center and place it in the DAISY nomination box in the Nursing Service Office waiting room, Room B552.