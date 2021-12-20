The DAISY Award
The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses everyday. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing our selected nurses with this special honor each quarter. These nurses consistently demonstrate excellence through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care. They are recognized as outstanding role models in our nursing community.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center also participates in the DAISY Team Award program. The DAISY Team Award recognizes that while an idea to achieve better patient and family outcomes may start with one individual, it often takes an entire team to implement successfully. The DAISY Team Award is designed to honor collaboration by two or more people, led by a nurse, who identify and meet patient and/or patient family needs by going above and beyond the traditional role of Nursing. Annually during Nurses Week, these stand-out teams will be presented with this award.
These nurses' clinical skill and especially compassionate care exemplify the kind of nurse that patients, their families, and other staff recognize as an outstanding role model. They consistently demonstrate the Department of Veterans Affairs core values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence.
How to Nominate
To nominate a nurse or team led by a nurse, click on the appropriate button below to download a fillable form.
Once complete, submit the form by email to Darrell.Brace@va.gov OR bring the completed form to the medical center and place it in the DAISY nomination box in the Nursing Service Office waiting room, Room B552.