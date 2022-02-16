The Medical Foster Home Program
When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. MFH, through partnering with Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) provides an alternative to nursing home placement. It provides an alternative to a Veteran who may be chronically or terminally ill with limited social support by offering a home and family setting for their long-term care needs. It is 24- hour supervision, protection, and personal care in addition to room and board with one-on-one attention provided in a family setting.
The Benefits
- Maintains the Veteran in a safe / therapeutic environment
- Provides an alternative to living alone
- Provides long term care in a home setting, including end of life care
- Offers personalized and customized care in a home setting
- Offers assisted living that is affordable to the Veteran
- Meets the increasing demand for long term care services
- Provides support through Home Based Primary Care
Medical Foster Home Environment
- Private/semi-private rooms
- Caring relationship within the home
- 24-hour supervision
- Choice
- Flexible daily routine
- Stable and safe home setting
- Permanent home
- Pets (optional)
- Safeguards against abuse
- Socialization and recreation
- Personalized care
- Medication management
- Other care and support as needed
- Signed contract between caregiver and Veteran
Connect with MFH Staff
Charleston
Admin Number - 843-709-7812
MFH Coordinator - 843-252-3446
Conway
Admin Number - 843-637-7321
MFH Coordinator - 843-301-3825
Lowcountry Medical Foster Home Testimony
Check out this video for a glimpse into a Medical Foster Home right here in the Lowcountry.
Medical Foster Home: Care for Veterans
Watch the video for a tour of one Medical Foster Home. As one resident says, “It gives you more security, more feeling of belonging, and that’s good.”