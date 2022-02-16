 Skip to Content

The Medical Foster Home Program

When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. MFH, through partnering with Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) provides an alternative to nursing home placement. It provides an alternative to a Veteran who may be chronically or terminally ill with limited social support by offering a home and family setting for their long-term care needs. It is 24- hour supervision, protection, and personal care in addition to room and board with one-on-one attention provided in a family setting.

A photo of one of many Medical Foster Home families within the Ralph H. Johnson Health Care System.

The Benefits 

  • Maintains the Veteran in a safe / therapeutic environment
  • Provides an alternative to living alone
  • Provides long term care in a home setting, including end of life care
  • Offers personalized and customized care in a home setting
  • Offers assisted living that is affordable to the Veteran
  • Meets the increasing demand for long term care services
  • Provides support through Home Based Primary Care

Medical Foster Home Environment

  • Private/semi-private rooms
  • Caring relationship within the home
  • 24-hour supervision
  • Choice
  • Flexible daily routine
  • Stable and safe home setting
  • Permanent home
  • Pets (optional)
  • Safeguards against abuse
  • Socialization and recreation
  • Personalized care
  • Medication management
  • Other care and support as needed
  • Signed contract between caregiver and Veteran

Connect with MFH Staff

Charleston

Admin Number843-709-7812

MFH Coordinator843-252-3446

 

Conway

Admin Number843-637-7321

MFH Coordinator843-301-3825

 

Medical Foster Home Videos

Lowcountry Medical Foster Home Testimony

Check out this video for a glimpse into a Medical Foster Home right here in the Lowcountry.

Medical Foster Home: Care for Veterans

Watch the video for a tour of one Medical Foster Home. As one resident says, “It gives you more security, more feeling of belonging, and that’s good.”

