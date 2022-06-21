Women's Mental Health
The Ralph H. Johnson (RHJ) VA Medical Center is committed to providing comprehensive, gender-sensitive mental health care to address a variety of emotional health needs throughout a woman’s lifespan. Women Veterans are the fastest growing Veteran population and present with unique mental health needs. Common emotional challenges encountered by women Veterans include anxiety, depression, and PTSD. The RHJ women’s mental health program exists to offer programming that meets these needs and fosters connection among women Veterans. Both individual and group treatment options are available.”
Women Mental Health Treatment Offerings
Events
Virtual Outreach Event 9/7/21
Virtual Outreach Event 12/17/21
Women Veteran Maternity Wellbeing Symposium 6/10/22
Upcoming Events: Check back soon for information about our next Women's Health Event!
Important Resources
The Women’s Mental Health Champion is available to assist women Veterans with questions or concerns about navigating the VA mental health care system and accessing gender-sensitive mental health services.
Katie Rider Mundey Ph.D. Clinical Psychologist
Women’s Mental Health Champion
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-770-0444 ext. 302235