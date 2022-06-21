The Ralph H. Johnson (RHJ) VA Medical Center is committed to providing comprehensive, gender-sensitive mental health care to address a variety of emotional health needs throughout a woman’s lifespan. Women Veterans are the fastest growing Veteran population and present with unique mental health needs. Common emotional challenges encountered by women Veterans include anxiety, depression, and PTSD. The RHJ women’s mental health program exists to offer programming that meets these needs and fosters connection among women Veterans. Both individual and group treatment options are available.”