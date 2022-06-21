 Skip to Content

Women's Mental Health

The Ralph H. Johnson (RHJ) VA Medical Center is committed to providing comprehensive, gender-sensitive mental health care to address a variety of emotional health needs throughout a woman’s lifespan. Women Veterans are the fastest growing Veteran population and present with unique mental health needs. Common emotional challenges encountered by women Veterans include anxiety, depression, and PTSD. The RHJ women’s mental health program exists to offer programming that meets these needs and fosters connection among women Veterans. Both individual and group treatment options are available.”

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Women Mental Health Treatment Offerings

 

WMH Brochure (PDF)
Women's MH Group (PDF)

Events

Virtual Outreach Event 9/7/21

Event Flyer (PDF)
Presentation Handouts (PDF)

Virtual Outreach Event 12/17/21

Event Flier (PDF)
Presentation Handouts (PDF)

Women Veteran Maternity Wellbeing Symposium 6/10/22

Event Flyer (PDF)
Presentation Handouts (PDF)

Upcoming Events: Check back soon for information about our next Women's Health Event!

Important Resources

The Women’s Mental Health Champion is available to assist women Veterans with questions or concerns about navigating the VA mental health care system and accessing gender-sensitive mental health services. 

Katie Rider Mundey Ph.D. Clinical Psychologist

Women’s Mental Health Champion

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-770-0444 ext. 302235

Last updated: