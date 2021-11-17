In FY 2016, Charleston VAMC received more than $10M in VA funding and over $14M of non-VA funding. The Council on Accreditation of the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) commended the work of the Charleston VAMC for providing and maintaining an excellent program of laboratory animal care and use and renewed full accreditation. This station has a VA non-profit research corporation, Charleston Research Institute, for accepting gifts, donations and grants to be used for VA research.

Significant areas of research include:

Basic Research in Cardiology, Endocrinology, Diabetes Mellitus, Hematology/Oncology, Rheumatology, Nephrology and Alcohol-Related Disorders, Clinical Research in Mental Health, PTSD, Hypertension and Aging, Health Services Research in rural health and health disparities, Rehabilitation research in stroke injury, and Clinical Trials in Oncology.



Charleston VAMC’s research program is respected for the volume of VA and NIH funded research and its history of obtaining prestigious recognition such as the Center of Innovation (COIN) for the Health Services Research program. In addition, our VAMC has built a shared state-of-the-art core scientific equipment facility from over $4 million in grant funding. This core facility was built to enhance our translational research efforts and ensure that our researchers can continue developing novel and innovative treatments to improve the lives of our Veterans.