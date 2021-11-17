Research
The VA Research Program contributes significantly to the recruitment and retention of highly specialized clinical staff, many of whom are involved in research studies. Currently, there are more than 95 research investigators involved in over 190 research projects concerned with a broad range of health problems, most of which are prevalent in the Veteran patient population.
In FY 2016, Charleston VAMC received more than $10M in VA funding and over $14M of non-VA funding. The Council on Accreditation of the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) commended the work of the Charleston VAMC for providing and maintaining an excellent program of laboratory animal care and use and renewed full accreditation. This station has a VA non-profit research corporation, Charleston Research Institute, for accepting gifts, donations and grants to be used for VA research.
Significant areas of research include:
- Basic Research in Cardiology, Endocrinology, Diabetes Mellitus, Hematology/Oncology, Rheumatology, Nephrology and Alcohol-Related Disorders,
- Clinical Research in Mental Health, PTSD, Hypertension and Aging,
- Health Services Research in rural health and health disparities,
- Rehabilitation research in stroke injury, and
- Clinical Trials in Oncology.
Charleston VAMC’s research program is respected for the volume of VA and NIH funded research and its history of obtaining prestigious recognition such as the Center of Innovation (COIN) for the Health Services Research program. In addition, our VAMC has built a shared state-of-the-art core scientific equipment facility from over $4 million in grant funding. This core facility was built to enhance our translational research efforts and ensure that our researchers can continue developing novel and innovative treatments to improve the lives of our Veterans.
Charleston Research Leadership Team
Amanda LaRue Ph.D
Associate Chief of Staff for Research
VA Charleston health care
Phone: (843) 789-6707
Email: Rutha.LaRue@va.gov
Rick Vermillion
Administrative Officer for Research
VA Charleston health care
Phone: (843) 789-6710
Email: Richard.Vermillion@va.gov