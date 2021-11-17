HEROIC Investigators
HEROIC brings together unique talent and expertise from a multidisciplinary group of investigators.
HEROIC brings together unique talent and expertise from a multidisciplinary group of investigators including specialized expertise in (1) management of chronic diseases (i.e., diabetes, hypertension, severe mental illnesses) and comorbid medical and psychiatric conditions; (2) novel intervention development for a range of medical and psychiatric conditions, most notably diabetes, stroke, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and depression; (3) use of technology to facilitate access to care (i.e., telehealth applications, web interventions); and (4) novel intervention development to reduce disparities across the full continuum of care (i.e., primary care, inpatient hospitalization, transitional care).
Leadership
- R. Neal Axon, MD, - Director
- Elizabeth Santa Ana, PhD- Associate Director
- Anouk Grubaugh, PhD – Access/Telemedicine Core Leader for HEROIC
- Mulugeta Gebregziabher, PhD - Biostatistics Core Co-Leader for HEROIC
- Chanita Hughes-Halbert, PhD – Health Equity/Rural Health Core Leader for HEROIC
- Flo Hutchison, MD – VISN Collaboration Core Leader for HEROIC
- Rebecca Knapp, PhD – Biostatistics Core Co-Leader for HEROIC
- Charlene Pope, PhD, MPH – Implementation/Partner Research Core Leader for HEROIC
Core investigators
- Neal Axon, MD, MSCR
- Boyd Davis, PhD
- Libby Dismuke, PhD
- Lewis Frey, PhD
- Mulugeta Gebregziabher, PhD
- Anouk Grubaugh, PhD
- Kathie Hermayer, MD
- Kelly Hunt, PhD
- Brian Neelon, PhD
- Liz Santa Ana, PhD
- David Taber, PharmD
- Nichole Tanner, MD
Affiliate investigators
- Donald Courtney, MD
- Jyotika Fernandes, MD
- Valerian Fernandes, MD
- Chris Frueh, PhD
- Daniel Gros, PhD
- Johann Herberth, MD
- Michael Horner, PhD
- Ronnie Horner, PhD
- Leslie Lenert, MD
- Carl Lejuez, PhD
- Hugh Myrick, MD
- Sandip Prasad, MD
- Lisa Sternke, PhD
- Peter Tuerk, PhD
- Janet York, PhD
Mentorship and Career Development
HEROIC brings together unique mentorship and career development opportunities from a multidisciplinary group of investigators with strong portfolios in health services research. Our investigators have provided extensive mentorship opportunities to students, general internal medicine fellows, interns, post-doctoral fellows, and junior faculty members. Mentoring of junior COIN investigators include: formal research training, access to resources and pilot funding, and mentoring in writing and grantsmanship. Investigators interested in working with the COIN should contact our Director at 789-6670.