HEROIC Research

COVID-19 vaccines at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System: We are now offering Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 vaccine boosters. For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please Visit our vaccine information page.

Did you know it is possible to get COVID-19 and flu at the same time? Flu shots are available now, please visit our Influenza (Flu) page for more information.