HEROIC Research
Learn more about HEROIC's studies below. Contact information for studies recruiting Veterans are included after each project.
- VISN7 Community Care Value Assessment Project. This 2-year VISN-funded quality improvement project aims to advise operations leaders in VA during the MISSION Act Era by providing information on the quality, cost, and value of VA-purchased community care in selected clinical areas including cancer care, GI care, and orthopedics. (PI: Axon)
- Patient Safety Center of Inquiry: This 3-year quality improvement program will evaluate causes of medication-related adverse drug events among Veterans receiving community hospital and specialty care and adapt an existing pharmacist-driven, technology-enabled medication safety program to improve medication outcomes for Veterans. (PI: Axon)
- HSR&D RIVR: Randomized Controlled Trial of AboutFace: A Novel Video Storytelling Resource to Improve Access, Engagement, and Utilization of Mental Health Treatment among Veterans with PTSD: The National Center for PTSD (NCPTSD) developed and launched AboutFace, a public awareness campaign to help Veterans recognize PTSD and motivate them to seek evidence-based care. In addition to providing needed data on the efficacy of AboutFace and identifying strategies for effective implementation within VHA, this study will provide a greater understanding of the role and value of digital storytelling interventions to improve access to care for a wide range of stigmatized conditions. (PI: Grubaugh)
- RR: Impact of the COVID 19 Pandemic on Chronic Disease Care within the VA. COVID-19 has profoundly impacted health and care for Veterans who are generally older, sicker, more rural, and more economically vulnerable than the overall U.S. population. Our primary objective is to build capacity for a robust evaluation of the impacts of the pandemic on chronic medical conditions. Specifically, we will (1) examine the pre-post impact of the pandemic, (2) impact of telemedicine and finally (3) impact of neighborhood deprivation as well as racial- ethnic disparities on VAMCs ability to provide care during the pandemic. (PI: Hunt)
- RR: Mixed Methods Pilot Study of Impacts of Telemental Healthcare for High Risk Veterans with Opioid Use Disorder during COVID 19. To develop methods required to conduct robust analyses assessing the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in policy and service design on access to care and medication management for Veterans with Opioid Use Disorder. (PI: Myers)
- SDR: PRIME Care (PRecision medicine In MEntal health Care). Commercial pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing for psychotropic medications has become widespread as a means of implementing "precision medicine”. This multi-site RCT will evaluate the utility of PGx testing in treating Major Depressive Disorder. (PI: Hamner)
- HSR&D MERIT: Evaluating Care Coordination for Community Hospitalized Veterans to Improve Outcomes in Dual Use (ECHOeD): The VA Office of Community Care’s Acute Care Coordination (VAOCC) is currently developing a multicomponent, evidence-based care coordination program to help Veterans receiving acute (ED and hospital) care at non-VA facilities navigate back to the VA system. Our Ralph H. Johnson VAMC team has partnered with VAOCC in developing a prospective, multisite program evaluation using mixed research methods within the context of the VAOCC program national rollout. (PI: Axon)
- HSR&D MERIT: Impact of neighborhood and workforce deprivation on diabetes outcomes in Veterans: a spatio-temporal analysis: This study seeks to identify and explain spatial and temporal variation in health outcomes, community resources, VA workforce capacity, and health disparities among patients with type 2 diabetes. (PI: Neelon)
- HSR&D MERIT: Improving Transplant Medication Safety through a Technology and Pharmacist (ISTEP) Intervention in Veterans. This is a multicenter, prospective, cluster-randomized, parallel-arm study that will test the efficacy of a dashboard-enabled intervention at reducing health care encounters and costs in veteran organ transplant recipients. (PI: Taber)
- Office of Rural Health: Identifying Rural-Urban Disparities in Chronic Disease Burden and Care: This quantitative project will inform the Office of Rural Health (ORH) about rural-urban disparities in chronic disease burden and care. The project will create a 10 year cohort to provide information at the national level on chronic disease burden and care in relationship to rural, highly rural and urban residence. (PI: Hunt)
- Office of Health Equity: Race/Ethnicity Data Collection in the Veterans Health Administration: This mixed methods project will inform the Office of Health Equity (OHE) about how to improve the process of obtaining information on racial and ethnic background in the VA, and how to address missing race/ethnicity data in current databases when investigating disparities in care. (PI: Hughes-Halbert/Egede)
- Efforts to Lower A1c <8.0% in Ralph H. Johnson Veterans with Diabetes: This project utilizes a multi-prong approach to identifying and solving barriers to ensuring Veterans lower their mean A1c and as a result improve their outcomes. The project will focus on effective intervention delivery and feasibility of roll out at other sites. (PI: Hermayer/Egede)
Nursing Turnover Rates: The objective of this project is to work with the Nursing Service to identify reasons for high nurse turnover rate and low nurse retention. Focus groups, surveys, and an economic analysis of the cost of turnover will be completed. Results of focus groups will continuously inform quality improvement efforts and a final report will provide recommendations for future efforts based on local perspectives and opinions as well as a review of national recommendations. (PI: Pope/Egede)
- VISN 7 Research Development Award: Engagement, Utilization, and Economic Impact of Homebased Telemental Healthcare for PTSD (PI: Myers)
- DoD: Evaluating the Feasibility of RESCUE: An Adjunctive HAI-Based Intervention for Veterans with PTSD
- HSR&D Merit: Story-Call: E-Mobile Support For Community Caregivers Of Veterans With Dementia: (PI: Pope)
- HSR&D Merit: Group Motivational Interviewing (GMI) For Homeless Veterans in VA Services: (PI: Santa Ana)
- HSR&D Merit: Understanding Dual Use and Other Potential Determinants of Heart Failure Outcomes (PI: Axon)
- HSR&D Merit: Improving PTSD Service Delivery for Veterans with Severe Mental Illness (PI: Grubaugh)
- HSR&D Merit: Motivating Providers to Reduce Racial Disparities in Their Own Practice (site PI: Pope)
- HSR&D Merit: DVDs for Hypertension: Veterans Stories to Improve the Control of Hypertension (site PI: Pope)
- Locally Initiated Project: Veterans Perspectives and Likely Impact of the Veterans Choice Program: (PI: Axon)
- scresearch.org* – directory to help locate research studies in South Carolina - search by keyword such as disease type, institution or investigator name
- clinicaltrials.gov* – directory of publicly and privately supported clinical studies - search for studies in local area or by disease
- researchmatch.org* – registry to sign up for research - will be contacted by investigators if you match eligibility criteria
* These links are not affiliated with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and will take you to an external website.