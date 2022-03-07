Research & Development Committee
The Research and Development Committee is responsible for all research activities within the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, whether funded or unfunded. The Committee is responsible for maintaining high standards throughout the Research & Development Program. These standards include, but are not limited to: assurance of the scientific quality of research projects, protection of human rights, laboratory safety, and welfare of animal subjects in research.
Research & Development Subcommittees
The responsibility of the IACUC is to oversee use of animal subjects, including proposed and ongoing studies, as they relate to animal welfare laws, regulations, and policies. This oversight includes review of the appropriateness, quality and availability of the selected animal model, the humaneness and appropriateness of procedures and conditions surrounding animal subjects before and after the study, as well as the adequacy and availability of essential animal research facility support.
Learn more about the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC).
The SRS-IBC is responsible for coordinating the safety program in all designated research areas. It ensures that quarterly safety inspections are conducted, safety training is provided, accidents are reported and investigated, and safety questions are addressed in a timely manner. Employees are encouraged to notify any member of the SRS-IBC of unsafe conditions or other issues related to safety.
Learn more about the Research Safety and Security Committee (SRSS Biosafety).
Calendar
|Submission Deadline Dates
|Meeting Dates
|Submission Deadline Dates
|Jan. 21, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|Feb. 4,2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|Feb. 18,2021
|Meeting Dates
|March 4, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|March 18, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|April 1, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|April 22, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|May 6, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|May 20, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|June 3, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|June 17, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|July 1, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|July 22, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|Aug. 5, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|Aug. 19, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|Sept. 2, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|Sept. 23, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|Oct. 7, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|Oct. 21,2021
|Meeting Dates
|Nov. 4, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|Nov. 18, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|Dec. 2, 2021
|Submission Deadline Dates
|Dec. 23, 2021
|Meeting Dates
|Jan. 6, 2022
For more information regarding the governance of R&D Committee, please reference the VHA Directive 1200.01 and/or contact our R&D Manager:
