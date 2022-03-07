Research & Development Committee

The responsibility of the IACUC is to oversee use of animal subjects, including proposed and ongoing studies, as they relate to animal welfare laws, regulations, and policies. This oversight includes review of the appropriateness, quality and availability of the selected animal model, the humaneness and appropriateness of procedures and conditions surrounding animal subjects before and after the study, as well as the adequacy and availability of essential animal research facility support.

