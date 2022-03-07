 Skip to Content

Biosafety Committee

The Subcommittee Research Safety-Institutional Biosafety Committee (SRS/IBC) is a subcommittee of the Research and Development Committee that includes members that are representative of Research Service. The Safety Officer for the Strom Thurmond Building is also a member of the SRS-IBC.

The SRS-IBC is responsible for coordinating the safety program in all designated research areas. It ensures that quarterly safety inspections are conducted, safety training is provided, accidents are reported and investigated, and safety questions are addressed in a timely manner. Employees are encouraged to notify any member of the SRS-IBC of unsafe conditions or other issues related to safety.

The SRS-IBC is responsible for reviewing written safety plans, procedures including use of biohazards, and policies of the Research Service to ensure these programs are in compliance with the requirements of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations (JCAHO) and VA standards.

The SRS-IBC is responsible for reviewing the safety aspects of all studies. This includes the storage, use and disposal of chemicals, radioisotopes, microbial agents, recombinant DNA, human tissues/specimens, biological toxins, non-microbial agents, and physical agents. The SRS members with biosafety expertise review those grant proposals in which biohazards or potential biohazards are used. All laboratory studies that are to be conducted at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, regardless of funding source, must be reviewed and approved by the SRS-IBC before implementation of the study.

