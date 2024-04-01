Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Innovation Week
At Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System we believes employees are the driving force of the VA and we prioritize cultivating environments that let innovation flourish, an essential component for propelling healthcare into the future. We firmly stand by the power of innovation in healthcare and its ability to change Veteran lives for the better. Come join us, April 8, 2024, to April 12, 2024, as we host an inspiring week to celebrate our innovative culture through a variety of session and events.
Weekly events
Monday April 8, 2024
11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M
Spark Seed Spread (SSS) Innovation Panel Discussion
In this panel discussion, Ralph H. Johnson VA's first cohort of SSS Investees will share their experience of being in the Spark Seed Spread (SSS) Innovation Investment Program which is an immersive learning and professional development opportunity to teach employees how they can grow their innovative solution over the course of 8 months iNET Accelerator Program.
2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.
Intro to Charleston InnoVAtes!
The VHA Innovators Network (iNET) selected Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System as an iNET site on October 2022. Deemed Charleston InnoVAtes!, this innovation program inspires, connects and empowers VHA employees united with a desire to better serve Veterans and their families. Join us to get inspired about innovation!
Tuesday April 9, 2024
11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M
Charleston 3D Innovation Center
The Charleston 3D Innovation Center utilizes advanced manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing and laser cutting, to design and create prototypes that benefit veterans across the nation. This in-house capability allows custom device creation, a decreased cost to the facility and patient, and a reduced patient wait time for care products. Join this session to learn more and how you can get involved.
2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.
Human Centered Design 101
Do you have an idea for a unique way to provide services, want to solve a problem without an immediate solution, or just want to learn more about innovation? This class is for you! Learn Human-Centered Design mindsets and the first steps of defining problems in a way that will guide designing and delivering new programs, services, or products that meet the needs and expectations of Veterans, their families, and VHA employees.
Wednesday April 10, 2024
11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M
Readmission Prevention VEText
Discover how this Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System based innovative solutions is transforming post-discharge care and improving patient outcomes.
2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.
Building Your Innovation Strategy
In Building Your Innovation Strategy, we learn how to make space in our day for innovative thinking and how to move our organization forward to the future using the Three Box Solution.
Thursday April 11, 2024
11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M
HRO Virtual Escape Room
Join us for this 60-minute fun escape room where you will utilize HRO principles to find clues and solve a series of puzzles to “escape” before time runs out!
1pm - 2pm
Ultrasound Innovation
Join us in this engaging conversation about the latest innovations in ultrasound.
2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.
Pitching Your Innovative Idea
In this session you will gain an understanding of why we need to know how to pitch and learn the key ingredients to the perfect pitch.
This session is highly interactive so join in the fun of listening to examples and practicing your perfect pitch!
Friday April 12, 2024
11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.
RHJ Innovation Week Expo
This significant event celebrates and showcases the innovative departments and work of Ralph H. Johnson Health Care System. Connect with our innovation ecosystem and learn more about how you can start your innovative journey today.
Location: Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Courtyard (rear of building)
(Inclement Weather: Event will be moved to Main Auditorium)
History of Innovation at VHA
VHA stands as the largest integrated healthcare system in the nation by continuously cultivation dynamic collaborations with federal agencies , nonprofits, and private industries as well as working with academic affiliates to test innovative solutions through research.
Innovation has been a longstanding cornerstone of the Veteran Health Administration (VHA). From the first implantable cardiac pacemaker in 1960 to the recent advancements in implementing virtual reality into rehabilitative treatment, VHA has proudly been at the forefront of innovation in healthcare.