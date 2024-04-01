Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Innovation Week

11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M

Charleston 3D Innovation Center

The Charleston 3D Innovation Center utilizes advanced manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing and laser cutting, to design and create prototypes that benefit veterans across the nation. This in-house capability allows custom device creation, a decreased cost to the facility and patient, and a reduced patient wait time for care products. Join this session to learn more and how you can get involved.

2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.

Human Centered Design 101

Do you have an idea for a unique way to provide services, want to solve a problem without an immediate solution, or just want to learn more about innovation? This class is for you! Learn Human-Centered Design mindsets and the first steps of defining problems in a way that will guide designing and delivering new programs, services, or products that meet the needs and expectations of Veterans, their families, and VHA employees.