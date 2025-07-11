Dr. Christopher D. Blasy is the Chief of staff at the James A. Haley VA Medical Center, he previously served as the Chief of Primary Care.

He is a Family Physician with leadership experience in private practice, military medicine and the Veteran’s Health Administration. He is a 1989 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and served six years on active duty as an engineer prior to attending medical school at Michigan State University. He completed his residency in Family Medicine at Georgetown University in 2002 and established a solo Family Medicine practice in suburban Maryland.

Upon leaving Washington, DC, he established a private practice serving the local community in Hinesville, GA. Dr. Blasy then moved from private practice to become a Warrior Transition physician for the Fort Stewart Warrior Transition Battalion. In that position he cared for wounded and injured Active Duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve soldiers who returned from overseas theaters. After two years in that role, he became the Medical Director for the Tuttle Army Health Clinic at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia caring for soldiers, airmen, marines and sailors as well as their family members and retirees in the Savannah area.

Dr. Blasy joined the VA as the Associate Chief of Staff for Primary Care at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, Saginaw MI and became the Chief of Staff in October 2014. Dr. Blasy later served as the Chief of Staff of the Dublin VA Medical Center in Dublin GA for two years.

Dr. Blasy is married and has one son. In his spare time, he enjoys outdoor recreational activities, college football and spending time with his family.