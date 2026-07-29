He obtained his medical degree and neurology training in Turkey. He then completed three years fellowship to specialize in Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and University of Michigan. Prior to joining MUSC and Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, Dr Kutluay was a faculty member at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Medically refractory seizures, intracranial EEG and neurologic intraoperative monitoring (NIOM) are Dr Kutluay’s special interests. Dr. Kutluay has over 30 publications in prestigious medical journals and chapters in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology textbooks. Dr. Kutluay is a fellow member of American Epilepsy Society (AES) and American Clinical Neurophysiology Society (ACNS)