He completed fellowships in Neurological Infectious Diseases; Neuromuscular Diseases; and Electromyography at the National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke followed by a mid-career fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at Harvard where he also received an MPH. He had previously received an MS in microbiology from Ohio State University. Dr. Kurent received board certifications in Neurology; Neuromuscular diseases; Hospice and Palliative Medicine; and Pain Medicine. Dr. Kurent’s clinical interests include a major focus on the multidisciplinary care of persons with ALS; electromyography; neuropalliative care and bioethics. He is director of the ALS Multidisciplinary Clinic at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and Professor of Neurology and Medicine at MUSC. Dr. Kurent is a member of the ALS Association South Carolina Chapter Advisory Council and serves on the National Academies Committee, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Accelerating Treatments and Improving Quality of Life