He moved back home to South Carolina in 2022 to work at the Ralph H. Johnson VA in Charleston, SC. He was excited to work at such a distinguished VA with outstanding resources to help take care of our veterans. Dr. Smith completed medical school at Kansas City University (’14), neurology residency at University of Minnesota (’18), and has been practicing general neurology since 2018. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). He sees the entire spectrum of adult neurologic disease but his primary interest is multiple sclerosis.