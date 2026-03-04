Olivia_Freda

Prior to this appointment, Mrs. Freda served as the Acting Associate Director at Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System in Biloxi, Mississippi, from March 2019 until assuming her role as Assistant Director.

Mrs. Freda’s prior experience includes serving as the Acting Assistant Director of the Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Health System Specialist to the Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Operations and Management (DUSHOM) as well as Staff Assistant to VHA Chief of Staff in VA Central Office. Mrs. Freda has served Veterans for 10 years at the medical center and national level. She started her VA career as a Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program (GHATP) fellow in 2009 at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center progressing to several positions as Health System Specialist for Internal Medicine, Radiology, and Patient Care Services.

Mrs. Freda is originally from Bronx, New York. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing and Psychology from Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and a Master’s degree in Health Administration from Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2018, she graduated from the VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HDLCP).