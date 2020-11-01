 Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Charleston

NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.

Today Show host, Craig Melvin, conducts an interview at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Charleston VA wins ESGR’s Seven Seals Award

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, ESGR, awarded the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System’s Surgery Department The Seven Seals Award on August 2.

Members from the Charleston VA and ESGR present Seven Seals Award

New Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic Opens

On April 13, 2021, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center opened their new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic located at 1800 Airpark Drive.

The new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic is located at 1800 Airpark Drive.

Suicide Prevention Month: Reach Out

National Suicide Prevention Month is observed throughout the month of September by health care providers, mental health advocates, survivors, and community members across the United States.

Reach Out

Community Partnership Challenge

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System was selected as one of three winners across the nation for the 2021 VHA Community Partnership Challenge.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System Suicide Prevention team accepting the 2021 Community Partnership Award

Liberty Hall ribbon cutting marks grand opening

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for its Liberty Hall hospice care unit Aug. 17, 2021 at the main hospital in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

Members of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System officially cut a ribbon to mark the grand opening of Liberty Hall.

Veteran giving back to Veterans

Born in Trenton, New Jersey, I was plucked out of the city and placed in what I learned was called “a Holler” in West Virginia when I was young girl.

Joyce Lecco during her time in the Air Force.

Charleston Fisher House Welcomes 2,500th Veteran

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House reached an exciting milestone on July 1, 2021 by serving its 2,500th Veteran family.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House celebrates the 2500th guest.

Stroke Awareness Month: May 2021

To help promote public awareness around stokes in the United States and its prevention, the month of May is recognized as National Stroke Awareness Month.

There are two types of strokes, Ischemic strokes and hemorrhagic strokes. Ischemic strokes occur when a clot or mass blocks a blood vessel, thus cutting off blood to a portion of the brain, while hemorrhagic strokes occur when a weakened blood vessel ruptures and spills blood into the brain.

Giving back when it means the most

Volunteers are often what moves a project from certain failure to triumphant success.

Charlie Tupper administers a COVID-19 vaccination to a Veteran at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Photo by James Arrowood.
