Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
Charleston VA wins ESGR’s Seven Seals Award
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, ESGR, awarded the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System’s Surgery Department The Seven Seals Award on August 2.
New Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic Opens
On April 13, 2021, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center opened their new Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic located at 1800 Airpark Drive.
Suicide Prevention Month: Reach Out
National Suicide Prevention Month is observed throughout the month of September by health care providers, mental health advocates, survivors, and community members across the United States.
Community Partnership Challenge
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System was selected as one of three winners across the nation for the 2021 VHA Community Partnership Challenge.
Liberty Hall ribbon cutting marks grand opening
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for its Liberty Hall hospice care unit Aug. 17, 2021 at the main hospital in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
Veteran giving back to Veterans
Born in Trenton, New Jersey, I was plucked out of the city and placed in what I learned was called “a Holler” in West Virginia when I was young girl.
Charleston Fisher House Welcomes 2,500th Veteran
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House reached an exciting milestone on July 1, 2021 by serving its 2,500th Veteran family.
Stroke Awareness Month: May 2021
To help promote public awareness around stokes in the United States and its prevention, the month of May is recognized as National Stroke Awareness Month.
Giving back when it means the most
Volunteers are often what moves a project from certain failure to triumphant success.