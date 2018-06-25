Charleston VA employees initiate improvements

For their participation, staff in these areas were recognized at the medical center’s June Awards Ceremony and presented with their Engage in Excellence pins. These pins reflect the staff’s initiative to always be looking for improvements and to creatively find solutions that ultimately benefit the care Veterans receive at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

“I am truly impressed by the employee-driven changes in our medical center and clinics that have improved the Veteran experience and increased employee satisfaction,” said Isaacks. “The initiative of these services and clinics to identify a need, involve the right staff and make a change is a prime example of Engaging in Excellence by Engaging in Leadership.”

Isaacks is referring to the next step in Charleston VAMC’s strategic plan, where employees are being asked to embody the characteristics and habits of a strong leadership in their area. Things like leading with a positive attitude, helping co-workers develop skills, and speaking up if something isn’t working well are all ways employees can demonstrate strong leadership. This new charge is something Isaacks is certain employees will tackle with enthusiasm and innovative thinking to continue to enhance the safe, effective, high quality health care that Charleston VAMC provides every day.