As we approach fall, it’s paramount that we keep our health and safety a priority. The last six months have us on heightened alert about COVID-19, but did you know it is possible to get COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

At the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, we are ramping up for the upcoming flu season and preparing to battle influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is our duty to protect the Veterans that we serve, and we recognize that a season of both influenza and COVID-19 could have a serious impact on our Veterans. We have developed a plan to provide vaccinations to our Veterans in a safe, convenient, COVID-19-aware manner. Our VA has partnered with Veterans for many years to make this the best VA hospital—now we need your help. It’s time to get your flu shot to protect yourself and our community.

The annual vaccination is widely recognized as the best method for preventing disease and death related to influenza. Vaccines are now available at our medical center for our Veterans at no cost.

Enrolled Veterans can receive their free flu shot at our VA medical center located at 109 Bee Street downtown Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the tent outside of our West Entrance or in the front lobby with no appointment. We will hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic on October 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the back parking lot. Flu shot walk-in clinics are also available at each of our community outpatient clinics Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our North Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Savannah and Hinesville, Georgia clinics are offering an additional drive-thru flu shot clinic Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and a drive-thru vaccination option on October 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To view a comprehensive list of how and when Veterans can get their flu shots at our medical center and at each of our community clinics along the South Carolina and Georgia coast please visit www.charleston.va.gov/flu.asp. Veterans enrolled in VA care can also receive a free flu shot at any CVS Caremark partner in the community. Veterans will need to bring their VA ID with them and then update their VA primary care doctor that they have received the vaccination.

Let’s all work together this year to keep our Veterans and our community safe and healthy.