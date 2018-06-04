Military Appreciation Seating at Party in the Park

For the fifth year, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has teamed up with local radio station 103.5 WEZL to host a special military appreciation seating area at the station’s Party in the Park summer concert series.

Each Tuesday night in June, listeners can enjoy live music from up and coming country music artists at Memorial Water Front Park in Mount Pleasant. Charleston VAMC will provide a special priority viewing area close to the stage where military members, Veterans and their guests can enjoy covered seating at provided tables and chairs or spread a blanket on the grassy area designated for these honored guests. Attendees wishing to utilize the military appreciation area should present a military ID, VA identification card, DD Form 214 or other proof of military service at the VA entrance tent. VA staff and volunteers will also be on hand to answer eligibility and benefits questions and to hand out summer fun promotional items.

Headlining Acts:

Tuesday, June 5 – Chase Rice, Jimmie Allen and Eddie Bush

Tuesday, June 12 – Travis Denning, High Valley and Mitchell Lee

Tuesday, June 19 – Maddie & Tae, Mitchell Tenpenny and Lauren Hall

Tuesday, June 26 – Carly Pearce, Trent Harmon and Haley Mae Campbell

All events are free to attendees and music starts each night at 6 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will be on site throughout the evening during each of the four Tuesday night concerts. Lawn chairs and blankets are permitted, however, please leave dogs, coolers, umbrellas, backpacks and tents at home. For additional information, visit the WEZL Party in the Park homepage here.