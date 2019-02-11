National Salute to Veteran Patients Week 2019

For most, Valentine’s Day is a time for togetherness and expressing love for those you hold dear, but for some hospitalized Veterans, the day can prove quite lonely.

That’s why VA sites of care across the nation – including Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center – team up each year to honor and celebrate Veterans during the week of Feb. 14 as part of the National Salute to Veteran Patients.

This year, Charleston VAMC’s National Salute takes place Feb. 10-16 with events scheduled throughout the week to celebrate local Veteran patients.

“This is an incredible chance for our community and staff to make sure that our Veterans understand how much they mean to us and what a blessing it is to be able to serve them,” said Charleston VAMC Director and CEO Scott Isaacks. “We all have a deep appreciation for the sacrifices our Veterans have made and this week our focus is to show them our support and gratitude.”

The Charleston VA Voluntary Service department has planned an exciting line-up of visits and appreciation events to honor and celebrate Veterans during the National Salute.

Activities include:

Monday, Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m. – SC Stingrays players visit patients at Charleston VA

Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. – VFWA Dist. 1 serves lunch to patients at Charleston VA

Thursday, Feb. 14 – Leadership distributes carnations to patients at Charleston VA

Thursday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. – Charleston Symphony entertains patients at Charleston VA

Saturday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. – Rosa Marie Middle School students visit patients at Charleston VA

“The National Salute to Veteran Patients is a week that is very near to our hearts here at Charleston VAMC,” said Sue Kerver, Voluntary Service Program Manager. “We are proud to help our Veterans every day of the year but during this week it’s about providing that little something extra that can make them feel loved and valued.”

Community members are encouraged to visit Veterans in the hospital, volunteer or make a donation during National Salute week.

To learn more about National Salute to Veteran Patients week or to volunteer or donate, please contact Voluntary Service at 843-789-7230 or visit www.charleston.va.gov/giving.