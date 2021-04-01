NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

Host Craig Melvin visited the Charleston VA yesterday and met with both VA staff and Veterans to discuss emerging technology and providing care for Veterans.

“We are excited to be able to showcase the kind of care our Veterans are receiving on the national stage,” said Scott Isaacks, Director and CEO of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. “Our Veterans deserve the best possible care that we can provide, and we are excited to see that care be featured nationally,” he said.

During the day-long visit, the crew, including Melvin toured VA facilities, talked with staff, providers and patients.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is a tertiary care teaching hospital that has long been recognized as one of the highest quality, complex medical facilities within and outside of the VA system. The Charleston VA provides the highest-level quality complex care from cardio-thoracic and neurosurgery to primary and mental health care for approximately 80,000 Veterans along the South Carolina and Georgia coast. The medical center includes six community-based outpatient clinics, a 20-bed nursing home, women’s health, and the full range of inpatient and outpatient care, including medical and surgical intensive care.

The story will air next week on the Today Show. Watch the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s social media outlets for the exact dates and times of the segment to be announced.

For more information, visit www.charleston.va.gov.