Now Is the Time to Go Beyond

So many of our Veterans have faced dark days stuck in their memories of war, caught in the trap of substance abuse to escape, or dealing with crippling depression and anxiety they just can’t shake.

The question, all too often, is not if they want to move beyond their hidden wounds but how?

This May, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center recognizes Mental Health Month and offering strategies and treatments to show them the way.

“We have so many ways we can help our Veterans,” said Charleston VAMC Associate Chief of Staff Dr. Hugh Myrick. “We offer the latest evidence-based PTSD treatments; our STAR program helps Veterans overcome addictions and engage in a healthy productive life; our Homeless Program has wrap-around services from housing to medical care and case management; and we also have the full range of care for everything from depression to chronic serious mental health conditions.”

“And many of these services can be provided virtually direct to Veterans in their homes,” said Myrick who led the charge to establish the first VA Tele-Mental Health Hub to deliver virtual mental health care to Veterans across multiple states.

“We understand the stress that is added by dealing with the pandemic over the past few months too. Our team of psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses and the entire Mental Health service has continued throughout the pandemic to work to meet our Veterans’ needs as we all deal with this crisis,” said Myrick. “And we stand ready to care for every Veteran that needs us. We want to help. We can help."

For Veterans facing a mental health challenge, now is the time to start your journey toward a healthier tomorrow. For other Veterans, now is the time to just pause and take a moment to focus on yourself. For Veterans’ families and friends, now is the time to start a conversation — to let a Veteran know that you care and that you’re there to lend support however you can.

This May, visit MakeTheConnection.net/MHM to watch Veterans share their stories. And make a plan for the first step — or the next step — in your own mental health journey.