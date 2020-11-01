 Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Charleston

NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.

Today Show host, Craig Melvin, conducts an interview at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Supporting recovery through shared experiences

Opening up about challenges you’re facing in life can be difficult. One of the tools in mental health recovery that is being used both inside and outside of VA are peer support specialists—someone with a mental health disorder who is actively engaged in his/her own recovery.

Stand Down for Homeless Vets

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, along with community partners Palmetto Goodwill and Palmetto Warrior Connection, will host the 19th Annual Stand Down Against Veteran Homelessness this Friday, Oct. 19 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Dozens of VA services, including Charleston VA Medical Center’s Suicide Prevention Program, will be available to offer support to homeless or at-risk Veterans at the 2018 Stand Down Against Veteran Homeless on Oct. 19.

Charleston VA's Community Care Liaisons

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Community Care team has a simple, but complex, goal - to let no one fall through the cracks.

Charleston VA celebrates LGBT Veterans

For the sixth year, members of Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Diversity Committee and other staff celebrated the local lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community by participating in Charleston’s annual Pride Parade on Sept. 22.

One is too many

September is recognized as Suicide Prevention month—a dedicated time aimed at educating clinicians, health care staff and the general public about suicide prevention and potential warning signs.

Veterans in need can access the Veterans Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Help is just a phone call away.

Call operators assist Veterans as “Voice of the VA

Answering the phone with a smile, listening to a Veteran’s need and accurately transferring that caller to the appropriate office may seem like a simple task but try completing that action upwards of 500 times during a bustling day shift at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Charleston VAMC’s dedicated call operators often serve as a Veteran’s friendly first contact with VA. Photo by James Arrowood.

Trident VA Clinic hosts Veteran Health Fair

On Sept. 25, The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Trident Clinic in North Charleston will host its second Veteran Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9237 University Blvd.

Charleston VAMC's Trident Clinic will host a Veteran Health Fair on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9237 University Blvd in North Charleston.

Team Charleston, 2019 Winter Sports Clinic

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is building a team of Veterans to send to the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic in April 2019.

Charleston VAMC Chief of Prosthetics David Bradbury skis down the mountains at the 2018 Winter Sports Clinic. He has attended the Winter Sports Clinic several times as an athlete. Photo contributed by David Bradbury.

Meet Mr. Pete

Peter Demos, though most employees know him as “Pete”, is a housekeeper in the Environmental Management Service (EMS) at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

You can often find Peter Demos in the hallways on the fifth floor of Charleston VAMC where he helps maintain the facility’s cleanliness, while also checking-in on employees and asking them about their day during his daily rounds through offices. Photo by James Arrowood.

Independence Day: Proper respect for US flag

This Wednesday, July 4, Americans will gather together to celebrate Independence Day, a federal holiday that commemorates the forming of the United States of America through the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The U.S. flag flies in a position of honor outside Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo by James Arrowood.
