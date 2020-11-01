Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
USS Ralph Johnson officially joins Navy fleet
As the crew hoisted the American flag on a breezy morning, more than 5,500 attendees cheered as the USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), the Navy’s 64th Arleigh Burke class destroyer, was commissioned on March 24 at the Columbus Street Pier in Charleston.
Charleston welcomes new Blind Rehab Specialist
In February, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center welcomed a new Blind Rehab Outpatient Specialist (BROS)—Alex Smith.
Charleston VA champions heart health
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, according to the National Heart Association, but is largely preventable.
Combating food insecurity, one Veteran at a time
Veterans can face an array of challenges when they make the transition from active duty to civilian life.
Getting healthy: setting goals for 2018
As the first of January rolls around, a new year begins and traditionally with that comes resolutions. Frequently these goals revolve around getting fit, losing weight and staying healthy.
Helping Veterans combat lung cancer
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), regular health exams and tests are important to detect problems before they start, or find problems early, when chances for successful treatment and cures are high.