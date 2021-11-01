Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
A True Calling
In any organization, experience allows for a more knowledgeable workforce and leads to a better customer experience. At the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, this has never been truer than in looking at its Chaplain Service.
Charleston Veterans learning the art of Tai Chi
IN 2018, the Veterans Health Administration implemented a Whole Health System (WHS) of care to assist Veterans in taking charge of their health and well-being.
Helping Veterans combat lung cancer
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), regular health exams and tests are important to detect problems before they start, or find problems early, when chances for successful treatment and cures are high.