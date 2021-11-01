 Skip to Content

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Charleston

A True Calling

In any organization, experience allows for a more knowledgeable workforce and leads to a better customer experience. At the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, this has never been truer than in looking at its Chaplain Service.

The Chaplain Services team
In the spotlight at VA Charleston

Charleston Veterans learning the art of Tai Chi

IN 2018, the Veterans Health Administration implemented a Whole Health System (WHS) of care to assist Veterans in taking charge of their health and well-being.

Veterans learning the benefits of Tai Chi

Helping Veterans combat lung cancer

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), regular health exams and tests are important to detect problems before they start, or find problems early, when chances for successful treatment and cures are high.

Prev
11 12 13