Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
COVID-19 vaccinations at N. Charleston VA Clinic
On Feb. 1, 2021 the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center opened a portion of its new North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 6450 Rivers Ave., to serve as a temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Veterans.
Charleston VAMC begins COVID-19 vaccination
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is excited to announce that they began offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans residing in their Community Living Center long-term care unit on Dec. 22, 2020.
Man on a mission
On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will host the 19th Annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade.
Charleston VA wins Shark Tank Competition
On October 30, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center was selected as one of the winners of the 2020 Veterans Health Administration Shark Tank Competition for their Voluntary Service Curbside Delivery Program
Charleston VA receives SCDHEC Stroke Designation
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center recently achieved the Primary Stroke Center Designation from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and is currently the only VA in the state with that designation.
Get your flu shot!
As we approach fall, it’s paramount that we keep our health and safety a priority. The last six months have us on heightened alert about COVID-19, but did you know it is possible to get COVID-19 and flu at the same time?
Free produce for Veterans
On July 28, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center hosted its first curbside Fresh Xpress Produce Distribution for Veterans.
Charleston VAMC receives resuscitation gold award
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Resuscitation Gold Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital.
Community Support for Fisher House Charleston
On December 7, 2017, the Charleston community gathered to cut the ribbon on the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s new Fisher House—a day that would not have been possible without the determination and generosity of Friends of Fisher House Charleston (FOFH).
Charleston VA wins environmental excellence award
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center was recently named as one of the top 25 Environmental Excellence Award winners by Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.