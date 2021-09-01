 Skip to Content
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.

Today Show host, Craig Melvin, conducts an interview at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

COVID-19 vaccinations at N. Charleston VA Clinic

On Feb. 1, 2021 the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center opened a portion of its new North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic, located at 6450 Rivers Ave., to serve as a temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Veterans.

98-year-old WWII Veteran John Dempsey receives with COVID-19 vaccination at the North Charleston VA Outpatient Clinic on Feb. 1, 2021.

Charleston VAMC begins COVID-19 vaccination

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is excited to announce that they began offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans residing in their Community Living Center long-term care unit on Dec. 22, 2020.

illiam Swinton, a U.S. Navy Veteran and Community Living Center resident, was the first Veteran to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC on Dec. 22, 2020. Photo by James Arrowood.

Man on a mission

On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will host the 19th Annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade.

Helen Richards, sister of PFC Ralph H. Johnson, rides on the top tier of the Charleston VAMC Veterans Day Parade Float in the 2017 parade in downtown Charleston.

Charleston VA wins Shark Tank Competition

On October 30, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center was selected as one of the winners of the 2020 Veterans Health Administration Shark Tank Competition for their Voluntary Service Curbside Delivery Program

VFW Post 10804 and Country Lakes unloads a donation of more than 1,000 pounds of shelf-stable food for the Curbside Delivery Program for Veterans in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Charleston VA receives SCDHEC Stroke Designation

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center recently achieved the Primary Stroke Center Designation from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and is currently the only VA in the state with that designation.

Charleston VAMC recently achieved the Primary Stroke Center Designation from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Get your flu shot!

As we approach fall, it’s paramount that we keep our health and safety a priority. The last six months have us on heightened alert about COVID-19, but did you know it is possible to get COVID-19 and flu at the same time?

Charleston VAMC Director Scott Isaacks gets his flu shot on Sept. 21 at the medical center's employee health clinic.

Free produce for Veterans

On July 28, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center hosted its first curbside Fresh Xpress Produce Distribution for Veterans.

Charleston VAMC Director Scott Isaacks and High Reliability Program Manager Kathleen Gillard load boxes of fresh produce into a Veteran's van. Photo by James Arrowood.

Charleston VAMC receives resuscitation gold award

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has received the Get With The Guidelines®-Resuscitation Gold Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital.

Charleston VAMC received the Get With The Guidelines®-Resuscitation Gold Award.

Community Support for Fisher House Charleston

On December 7, 2017, the Charleston community gathered to cut the ribbon on the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s new Fisher House—a day that would not have been possible without the determination and generosity of Friends of Fisher House Charleston (FOFH).

Carriage House renovations at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Fisher House were completed in July 2020 with donated funds from Friends of Fisher House Charleston. Photo by James Arrowood.

Charleston VA wins environmental excellence award

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center was recently named as one of the top 25 Environmental Excellence Award winners by Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

Safety Service staff at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Photo by James Arrowood.
