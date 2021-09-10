Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
Gold medalist at 71
At 71-years-old, U.S. Navy Veteran and Ralph H. Johnson VAMC patient Liz Crotty is adding “gold medalist” to her list of accomplishments. Crotty placed first in this year’s National Veterans Golden Age Games cycling competition for her age group.
Summer Youth Volunteers go virtual
This week, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s annual Summer Youth Program kicked-off with one big change—this year’s program is virtual. While the young students won’t be floating through the halls of the hospital, their work will still have an impact on Veterans.
Charleston VA nurses lend a helping hand
Helping Veterans is the first mission of VA, but the mission extends beyond the walls of medical centers and clinics
HealtheVet Provides Access to Care
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA is leveraging technology to ensure proper care of Veterans while implementing heightened safety precautions.
Healthcare Technology Vital in Fight Against COVID
There are many healthcare heroes on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and caregivers. But there are many others behind the scenes providing much-needed expertise and ingenuity.
Now Is the Time to Go Beyond
So many of our Veterans have faced dark days stuck in their memories of war, caught in the trap of substance abuse to escape, or dealing with crippling depression and anxiety they just can’t shake.
Charleston VA Names Experience Excellence Winner
In honor of Patient Experience Week, we continue to highlight our amazing VA healthcare community, and we’re proud to announce the winner of the inaugural Experience Excellence award. Congratulations to Samuel “Matt” Matthews, a Voluntary Service Specialist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center!
National Volunteer Appreciation Week
This week, as we celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week, our Voluntary Service team took a different approach to recognizing more than 500 Volunteers who give their time and talents to support our Veteran patients and programming.
Recognizing Real Life Heroes
One of the keys to fighting the spread of coronavirus is ensuring patients in the medical center are placed in the right area at the right time to mitigate the risk to staff and other patients.
VA Nurse Has Personal Connection to Veterans
For Trervor Pham, working for the Veterans Health Administration is more than a career, it is a way to give back to America’s Veterans.