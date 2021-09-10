 Skip to Content
Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Charleston

NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.

Today Show host, Craig Melvin, conducts an interview at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Gold medalist at 71

At 71-years-old, U.S. Navy Veteran and Ralph H. Johnson VAMC patient Liz Crotty is adding “gold medalist” to her list of accomplishments. Crotty placed first in this year’s National Veterans Golden Age Games cycling competition for her age group.

71-year-old U.S. Navy Veteran Liz Crotty won gold at the Virtual National Veterans Golden Age Games in the cycling competition. Photo provided by Liz Crotty.

Summer Youth Volunteers go virtual

This week, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s annual Summer Youth Program kicked-off with one big change—this year’s program is virtual. While the young students won’t be floating through the halls of the hospital, their work will still have an impact on Veterans.

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center's Summer Youth Program will be virtual for summer 2020.

Charleston VA nurses lend a helping hand

Helping Veterans is the first mission of VA, but the mission extends beyond the walls of medical centers and clinics

The Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, SC.

HealtheVet Provides Access to Care

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA is leveraging technology to ensure proper care of Veterans while implementing heightened safety precautions.

Charleston VAMC My HealtheVet Coordinator Heather Friesen assists a Veteran with his My HealtheVet enrollment. Photo by James Arrowood (2016).

Healthcare Technology Vital in Fight Against COVID

There are many healthcare heroes on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and caregivers. But there are many others behind the scenes providing much-needed expertise and ingenuity.

An example of the face shields created at the Charleston VA using a 3D printer.

Now Is the Time to Go Beyond

So many of our Veterans have faced dark days stuck in their memories of war, caught in the trap of substance abuse to escape, or dealing with crippling depression and anxiety they just can’t shake.

The Charleston VA offers strategies and treatments to assist Veterans struggling with substance abuse, depression, and anxiety.

Charleston VA Names Experience Excellence Winner

In honor of Patient Experience Week, we continue to highlight our amazing VA healthcare community, and we’re proud to announce the winner of the inaugural Experience Excellence award. Congratulations to Samuel “Matt” Matthews, a Voluntary Service Specialist at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center!

Samuel “Matt” Matthews, Winner of Experience Excellence Award

National Volunteer Appreciation Week

This week, as we celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week, our Voluntary Service team took a different approach to recognizing more than 500 Volunteers who give their time and talents to support our Veteran patients and programming.

Recognizing Real Life Heroes

One of the keys to fighting the spread of coronavirus is ensuring patients in the medical center are placed in the right area at the right time to mitigate the risk to staff and other patients.

Medical Technologist Lolanya Rivers Testing for COVID-19

VA Nurse Has Personal Connection to Veterans

For Trervor Pham, working for the Veterans Health Administration is more than a career, it is a way to give back to America’s Veterans.

Trervor Pham Donning and Doffing Personal Protective Equipment
