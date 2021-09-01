Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
Protect Yourself From COVID-19: Access VA Care
For more than a decade, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has led the way in bringing virtual care into mainstream medicine.
Preparations for Coronavirus Ongoing at Charleston
The phrase “necessity is the mother of invention” has been in use for more than 360 years, but rarely has it been more relevant than the onset of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
Focusing on Medication Safety
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is one of 10 VA Patient Safety Centers of Inquiry (PSCI) selected nationally to develop innovations to improve patient safety throughout VA.
Walking in support of heart disease and education
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Diabetes Self-Management Education Service (DSMES) located at the main hospital in downtown Charleston has been awarded continued Recognition from the American Diabetes Association (ADA).
New portrait of namesake more than a picture
Art often has a way of moving people.
Ralph H. Johnson Diabetes Education Service Merits
Feeding Others Feeds Her Soul
When Margaret Bradbury, Chief of Nutrition & Food Service at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, opened the facility’s Veteran Food Pantry in December 2017 she hoped to make a difference for nutritionally-challenged patients by providing healthy foods for those in need.
Fisher House celebrates second anniversary
On Friday, Jan. 10, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House celebrated the second anniversary of checking-in its first guest back in 2018.
Updating facilities to accommodate growth
In Fiscal Year 2019, The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center served just under 80,000 unique patients, including more than 10,000 female Veterans.
Fisher House: a home for the holidays
A special visitor, courtesy of the Charleston Police Department, dropped by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House on Dec. 18 with a motorcycle for a sleigh and squad cars full of gifts. It was Santa Claus himself!