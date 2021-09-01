 Skip to Content
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.

Today Show host, Craig Melvin, conducts an interview at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Helping Veterans find employment

How do Veterans who have been unemployed get back into the workforce? The VA has a program called Compensated Work Therapy (CWT), which is designed to help Veterans develop skills and gain experience to become fully employed.

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) staff at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center help connect Veterans with employment. Photo by James Arrowood.

A photo to remember: making a house a home

On Saturday, Nov. 2, nine Veterans went to the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center to have their portrait taken

Charleston VAMC employee Desralei Jackson helps install a portrait photo with Douglas Barker on the wall of his new apartment.

The myths and benefits of yoga

“I'm not flexible enough for yoga.” “I'm too old or injured.”

Free yoga class for Veterans at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A nurse’s message about breast cancer

I am not the likely candidate for cancer.

Celebrating Peer Support Specialists

Last week on Oct. 17, we celebrated Global Peer Support Celebration Day.

Anthony Hedges recently joined the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC as a Peer Support Specialist. Photo by James Arrowood.

Charleston VA Stand Down Against Homelessness

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, along with community partners Palmetto Goodwill and Palmetto Warrior Connection, will host the 20th Annual Stand Down Against Veteran Homelessness Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Ralph H. Johnson VAMC, along with Palmetto Goodwill and Palmetto Warrior Connection, will host the 20th Annual Stand Down Against Veteran Homelessness Friday, Oct. 18 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Tobacco-Free Campus starts January 1

On Jan. 1, 2020, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will join the rest of the Veterans Health Administration and implement a tobacco-free campus at its medical center, its community clinics and off-site locations.

James Robinson and Wilton Bowles attend a smoking cessation class at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC led by instruction Jamie Baker, NP. Photo by Michael Romeo.

Charleston VA Director receives Leadership Award

Last week, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Director and CEO Scott Isaacks received the inaugural South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) Drive to Zero Harm Leadership Award.

Charleston VAMC Director and CEO Scott Isaacks (left) presents an ICARE award to Tamika Blount-Currie (center) along with Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. Simon Scalia (right) at the monthly employee awards ceremony, one of the new initiatives at Charleston VAMC to recognize staff for going above and beyond to serve Veterans. Photo by James Arrowood.

Celebrating cancer survivors

On Tuesday, Sept. 10 bright, yellow, smiley face balloons lined the halls of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center leading to the hospital’s Main Auditorium for the first annual Cancer Expo and Celebration, a special event to honor Veteran cancer survivors.

Veterans enjoyed a putting competition sponsored by PGA Hope at the Cancer Expo and Celebration on Sept. 10. Photo by James Arrowood.

#BeThere during Suicide Prevention Month

September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is holding several events to outreach to Veterans who may be struggling while also encouraging members of the community to check in on and be there for the Veterans in their lives.

A Veteran receives a free gun lock from a VA Police Officer during a Suicide Prevention Awareness event at Charleston VAMC on Sept. 9, 2019. Photo by Erin Curran.
