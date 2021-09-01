Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
Helping Veterans find employment
How do Veterans who have been unemployed get back into the workforce? The VA has a program called Compensated Work Therapy (CWT), which is designed to help Veterans develop skills and gain experience to become fully employed.
A photo to remember: making a house a home
On Saturday, Nov. 2, nine Veterans went to the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center to have their portrait taken
The myths and benefits of yoga
“I'm not flexible enough for yoga.” “I'm too old or injured.”
A nurse’s message about breast cancer
I am not the likely candidate for cancer.
Celebrating Peer Support Specialists
Last week on Oct. 17, we celebrated Global Peer Support Celebration Day.
Charleston VA Stand Down Against Homelessness
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, along with community partners Palmetto Goodwill and Palmetto Warrior Connection, will host the 20th Annual Stand Down Against Veteran Homelessness Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Tobacco-Free Campus starts January 1
On Jan. 1, 2020, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will join the rest of the Veterans Health Administration and implement a tobacco-free campus at its medical center, its community clinics and off-site locations.
Charleston VA Director receives Leadership Award
Last week, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Director and CEO Scott Isaacks received the inaugural South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) Drive to Zero Harm Leadership Award.
Celebrating cancer survivors
On Tuesday, Sept. 10 bright, yellow, smiley face balloons lined the halls of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center leading to the hospital’s Main Auditorium for the first annual Cancer Expo and Celebration, a special event to honor Veteran cancer survivors.
#BeThere during Suicide Prevention Month
September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is holding several events to outreach to Veterans who may be struggling while also encouraging members of the community to check in on and be there for the Veterans in their lives.