Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
Savannah, Myrtle Beach communities host Stand Down
Each year, generally in the months leading into the harsher winter season, VAs across the country hold dedicated Stand Down Against Veteran Homelessness events to outreach to Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and connect them with programs that can help.
Hurricane Season is Here
It’s hard to believe that we’re already well into what’s often the most volatile time of the year for many Southerners – the Atlantic hurricane season – which runs from June 1 through November 30.
Charleston’s Cardiology Chief Honored for Research
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Chief of Cardiology Michael Zile received VA’s highest award for research, the William S. Middleton Award.
Supportive community assists Lowcountry Veterans
There are currently close to 600 community members who volunteer their time to help the more than 80,000 Veterans served by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, its six outlying clinics, three Veteran centers and the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Charleston Veteran finds recovery, family
Chronic pain is an experience that many Veterans know all too well, and the devastating effects that it can introduce into a Veteran’s life can have drastic consequences.
Charleston VAMC goes smoke-free
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will soon join the rest of the Veterans Health Administration in implementation of a smoke-free campus at its medical center, its community outpatient clinics and off-site locations
Charleston VA offers same-day access appointments
Over the past few years, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and the Department of Veterans Affairs have made access to care a top priority.
Charleston VA hosts special broadcast on opioids
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, in collaboration with WCIV ABC News 4, will host a special symposium “Attacking Pain: Alternatives to Opioids” aboard the USS Yorktown on Thursday, July 18, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Veteran Shows the Path to Recovery
Many Veterans struggle to readjust to civilian life when they leave the military, and those struggles can all too often include battling with substance abuse and alcohol addiction. For those Veterans, the road to recovery can be a lonely and hard road that takes years.
Team Charleston brings home medals
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s first official competition team braved grueling training hours, long, cross-country flights, jet lag and even a mama bear and her cubs on the golf course to come home victorious from the 2019 National Veterans Golden Age Games.