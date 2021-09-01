 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Charleston

NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.

Today Show host, Craig Melvin, conducts an interview at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Savannah, Myrtle Beach communities host Stand Down

Each year, generally in the months leading into the harsher winter season, VAs across the country hold dedicated Stand Down Against Veteran Homelessness events to outreach to Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and connect them with programs that can help.

A VA employee assists a Veteran with applying for housing benefits during a past Stand Down event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Photo by Meredith Hagen.

Hurricane Season is Here

It’s hard to believe that we’re already well into what’s often the most volatile time of the year for many Southerners – the Atlantic hurricane season – which runs from June 1 through November 30.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Now is the time to be prepared and make an emergency plan.

Charleston’s Cardiology Chief Honored for Research

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Chief of Cardiology Michael Zile received VA’s highest award for research, the William S. Middleton Award.

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Chief of Cardiology Michael Zile (left) received VA’s highest award for research, the William S. Middleton Award, earlier this month for outstanding contributions to biomedical research in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). (Photo by James Arrowood)

Supportive community assists Lowcountry Veterans

There are currently close to 600 community members who volunteer their time to help the more than 80,000 Veterans served by the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, its six outlying clinics, three Veteran centers and the Beaufort National Cemetery.

As part of the annual Christmas in July program, The American Legion Post 166 Riders donated clothing, personal care items, backpacks, hygiene items and shoes totaling more than $2,400.

Charleston Veteran finds recovery, family

Chronic pain is an experience that many Veterans know all too well, and the devastating effects that it can introduce into a Veteran’s life can have drastic consequences.

U.S. Army Veteran Darryl Gadsden practices yoga as part of his alternative therapy treatments for pain management. (Photo by Erin Curran)

Charleston VAMC goes smoke-free

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will soon join the rest of the Veterans Health Administration in implementation of a smoke-free campus at its medical center, its community outpatient clinics and off-site locations

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is soon joining the rest of the Veterans Health Administration in implementation of a smoke-free campus at its medical center, its community outpatient clinics and off-site locations.

Charleston VA offers same-day access appointments

Over the past few years, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and the Department of Veterans Affairs have made access to care a top priority.

At the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, 99% of all patient care clinics are now able to get Veterans in for an appointment within 30 days of their requested date. (Photo by James Arrowood)

Charleston VA hosts special broadcast on opioids

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, in collaboration with WCIV ABC News 4, will host a special symposium “Attacking Pain: Alternatives to Opioids” aboard the USS Yorktown on Thursday, July 18, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, in collaboration with WCIV ABC News 4, will host a special symposium “Attacking Pain: Alternatives to Opioids” aboard the USS Yorktown on Thursday, July 18, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Veteran Shows the Path to Recovery

Many Veterans struggle to readjust to civilian life when they leave the military, and those struggles can all too often include battling with substance abuse and alcohol addiction. For those Veterans, the road to recovery can be a lonely and hard road that takes years.

Army Veteran Jerry Weaver works in the Sterilization Services for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Weaver completed the Compensated Work Therapy program along with the Charleston Adult Drug Treatment Court diversion program and was hired full-time by the Charleston VAMC. (Photo by Erin Curran)

Team Charleston brings home medals

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s first official competition team braved grueling training hours, long, cross-country flights, jet lag and even a mama bear and her cubs on the golf course to come home victorious from the 2019 National Veterans Golden Age Games.

Team Charleston Veterans (left to right) Rae Carlers, Richard Ligon and Terry Stewart pose with their coach Physical Therapist Steve Giammona at the top of the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska, before their competitions at the 2019 National Veterans Golden Age Games in early June. (Photo by Meredith Hagen)
Prev
6 7 8
Next