Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.
NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.
Community Living Center achieves 5-star rating
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Community Living Center (CLC) was recently recognized as a 5-star CLC for Quality Measures and Staffing.
Veteran models recovery from substance abuse
When faced with challenges in life, one of the most difficult steps can be asking for help. It’s not easy to share your struggles and it can be particularly difficult if your challenge is marked with a stigma – like drug addiction.
Myrtle Beach Peer Support Specialist wins award
Recently, Bernard McLeroy, a Certified Peer Support Specialist in Myrtle Beach was recognized by the Myrtle Beach City Council for a Veterans’ Awareness Series he coordinates at the Chapin Memorial Library.
Save a Life: Volunteer to donate blood
Last month was designated as National Volunteer Blood Donor Month. This simple act of volunteer donation can save a life – and that life could be the life of a Veteran, their family members or someone else touched by military service.
National Salute to Veteran Patients Week 2019
For most, Valentine’s Day is a time for togetherness and expressing love for those you hold dear, but for some hospitalized Veterans, the day can prove quite lonely.
Charleston VA Dr. Hugh Myrick Wins Award
On Jan. 30, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health, Dr. Hugh Myrick, was awarded this year’s Mark Wolcott Award for Excellence in Clinical Care Delivery.
Go Red!
It’s way more than a little red dress … Go Red! For Women is a nationwide call to increase awareness of women’s heart health and serve as a catalyst to improve healthy heart behaviors.
Fisher House Charleston celebrates first year
When Fisher House Charleston Manager Vicki Johnson welcomed the first family to the 16-suite home-away-from-home that provides free accommodations for families of Veterans receiving care at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in January 2018, she wasn’t quite sure what to expect.
Sucide Prevention Training
According to the most recent Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) statistics, roughly 20 Veterans die by suicide each day. Of those 20, only six have received care with VA.
Join Team Charleston at VA Golden Age Games
Competition. Comradery. Courage. These are the three words that describe what you’ll find at the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG).