 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Charleston health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Charleston

NBC’s Today Show visits Charleston VA

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will be featured nationally on NBC’s Today Show next week.

Today Show host, Craig Melvin, conducts an interview at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Community Living Center achieves 5-star rating

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Community Living Center (CLC) was recently recognized as a 5-star CLC for Quality Measures and Staffing.

Congressman Joe Cunningham meets with Community Living Center residents during a tour of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Feb. 1. The CLC recently received a 5-star rating for quality measures and staffing. (Photo by James Arrowood)

Veteran models recovery from substance abuse

When faced with challenges in life, one of the most difficult steps can be asking for help. It’s not easy to share your struggles and it can be particularly difficult if your challenge is marked with a stigma – like drug addiction.

Myrtle Beach Peer Support Specialist wins award

Recently, Bernard McLeroy, a Certified Peer Support Specialist in Myrtle Beach was recognized by the Myrtle Beach City Council for a Veterans’ Awareness Series he coordinates at the Chapin Memorial Library.

Bernard McLeroy, peer support specialist with the Myrtle Beach Community Based Outpatient Clinic’s Mental Health service, poses with his award from the Myrtle Beach City Council for his service to the community and Veterans. (Courtesy photo)

Save a Life: Volunteer to donate blood

Last month was designated as National Volunteer Blood Donor Month. This simple act of volunteer donation can save a life – and that life could be the life of a Veteran, their family members or someone else touched by military service.

Charleston VAMC staff, Veterans and visitors donate blood at a recent Red Cross Blood drive held in the hospital’s main auditorium. Photo by James Arrowood.

National Salute to Veteran Patients Week 2019

For most, Valentine’s Day is a time for togetherness and expressing love for those you hold dear, but for some hospitalized Veterans, the day can prove quite lonely.

Charleston VAMC Director and CEO Scott Isaacks visits Veteran Michael Scarbourgh and his wife to deliver carnations and well wishes during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

Charleston VA Dr. Hugh Myrick Wins Award

On Jan. 30, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health, Dr. Hugh Myrick, was awarded this year’s Mark Wolcott Award for Excellence in Clinical Care Delivery.

The Charleston VA Medical Center Congratulates Dr. Hugh Myrick on winning the Mark Wolcott Award for Clinical Excellence.

Go Red!

It’s way more than a little red dress … Go Red! For Women is a nationwide call to increase awareness of women’s heart health and serve as a catalyst to improve healthy heart behaviors.

Veteran Linda Henry learns about heart health at Charleston VAMC.

Fisher House Charleston celebrates first year

When Fisher House Charleston Manager Vicki Johnson welcomed the first family to the 16-suite home-away-from-home that provides free accommodations for families of Veterans receiving care at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in January 2018, she wasn’t quite sure what to expect.

Sucide Prevention Training

According to the most recent Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) statistics, roughly 20 Veterans die by suicide each day. Of those 20, only six have received care with VA.

Join Team Charleston at VA Golden Age Games

Competition. Comradery. Courage. These are the three words that describe what you’ll find at the National Veterans Golden Age Games (NVGAG).

Prev
8 9 10
Next