The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center now offers another convenient option for Veterans to receive appointment reminders – text messages direct to your mobile device for patients who choose this option.

Text message appointment reminders are sent automatically 48 hours before your scheduled appointment instead of the automated reminder phone calls for Veterans who sign up for this service. Enrollment is easy and takes less than one minute to complete.

To enroll for text message appointment reminders, follow these steps:

Call (843) 577-5011, Press Option 3. Press 2 for the Automated System for Appointment Information. Enter your SSN when prompted. To manage your contact preferences, press 4; then, press 2 when prompted to receive text message appointment reminders. To change how you receive notifications from us, press 1. To receive text messages, Press 2. Press 1 to confirm you choose to receive notifications via text message. Enter your 10-digit phone number. Press 1 to confirm your number is correct. You have now completed your enrollment.

Veteran patients may stop receiving text messages at any time by replying “stop” to their text reminder message. Text reminders also provide options to cancel or reschedule appointments. Sign up today and receive your appointment reminders your way.