Tobacco-Free Campus starts January 1

On Jan. 1, 2020, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will join the rest of the Veterans Health Administration and implement a tobacco-free campus at its medical center, its community clinics and off-site locations.

This change is consistent with the VA’s mission to promote a healthy environment for patients, visitors, vendors, volunteers, contractors and employees and is an important step to improving the health care system.

U.S. Navy Veteran James Robinson started smoking when he was 13-years-old and now he’s proud to say he’s been smoke-free since February 2019 thanks to the assistance he received at Charleston VAMC.

“My health and even the taste of my food is better,” said Robinson.

Robinson credits the smoking cessation classes offered at Charleston VAMC with the support he needed to quit smoking.

“When I first got into it I thought it was a joke,” said Robinson, when talking about Charleston VAMC’s smoking cessation class. “But, when I really got into it and saw how serious the instructor was and how she was concerned about our well- being – I took it to heart.”

Once he started engaging in classes, he decided to put everything he had into changing his mindset. The information provided in class was just what Robinson needed to jump start his smoke-free lifestyle.

Wilton Bowles, a U.S. Navy Veteran, was a smoker for more than 50 years when he decided to quit; he now celebrates 6 years as a non-smoker. Bowles was surprised how quickly his body began to heal itself from the moment he decided to lay that first cigarette down.

“I wanted to live,” said Bowles, who also participated in the smoking cessation classes offered at Charleston VAMC.

“For one thing, the instructor was a smoker for 10 years and that’s inspiration for all of us,” said Bowles. “I think the [VA medical center] campus going smoke-free would be good…that’s good for everybody.”

Want to join Veterans like Robinson and Bowles, and kick-off the new year smoke-free?

Veterans interested in group counseling can join the Tobacco Cessation Group meeting on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is a walk-in group; no appointment is necessary. Check-in on the 5th floor of the medical center at room A501. Group and one-on-one meetings are also available at Charleston VAMC’s community outpatient clinics. For more information on clinic resources click here.

There is also additional VA support for Veterans that can be great resources for Veterans with busy schedules: