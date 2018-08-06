Trident VA Clinic hosts Veteran Health Fair

On Sept. 25, The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s Trident Clinic in North Charleston will host its second Veteran Health Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9237 University Blvd.

At the beginning of the year, the clinic’s nursing staff identified a need to educate Veterans on available services both within the VA and throughout the community.

“There are so many wonderful resources for Veterans at the VA and in the community, but our patients aren’t always aware of what’s out there,” said Jamie Robinson, Trident VA Outpatient Clinic LPN and one of the organizers of the health fair. “We saw this as a great opportunity to integrate the community and our VA clinic. We also wanted Veterans to have the option to enroll in VA health care if they haven’t yet already.”

Informational booths provided at the health fair will include the following VA services:

Research

Social Work

Pharmacy

My HealtheVet

Dieticians from the MOVE! Program

Smoking Cessation

Prosthetics

Diabetic Educators

Suicide Prevention

The Stroke Program

VA nurses will be providing on-site weight checks and flu shots for currently enrolled Veterans.

The following community services will also be on-site to share information with attendees:

The Charleston Vet Center

Veteran Service Organization and Veterans Benefits Administration representatives to help with claims

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

North Charleston Fire Department: Fire Safety & Car seat safety

Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS)

“The staff at the Trident VA Clinic are excited to be able to offer another great health fair to our Veterans,” said the clinic’s Nurse Manager Jackie Brumley. “Our goal is to reach every Veteran in the area to let them know of the services that the VA has to offer. Until we meet that goal, our clinic will continue to do community outreach projects such as the health fair.”

This event is open to all Veterans and on-site parking is available.

For more information, visit our Facebook event page or call 843-789-6400 ext. 6430.