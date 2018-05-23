VA2K improves employee health, helps homeless Vete

The eighth annual VA2K Walk and Roll, held at VA’s across the U.S. on May 16, got employees moving while supporting homeless Veterans with donated items. The event, which kicked off at 11:00 a.m. at the main hospital, had more than 20 walkers on the 1.2 mile course within the first 30 minutes.

Rebecca Luhrs, RN, MOVE Coordinator led the charge signing up all comers and sending them off with a cheer.

“We’re trying to incorporate a healthier lifestyle for employees and Veterans alike,” she explained. Participants brought donations of reading glasses, clothing and personal care items for Veterans in the facility’s Homeless Program.

Community Living Center Nurses Jennifer Shanaman, RN and Deonte Thompson, RN said they were both walking to promote better health for staff and Veterans. Thompson added, “I want to practice what I preach” as he headed off for his walk.

The event, sponsored each year by Veterans Canteen Service, was also held at each VAMC Outpatient Clinic.

Nationally, donations valued at more than $2 million have been raised to support homeless Veterans since the first VA2K was held in 2011. More than 200 VA locations across the country and more than 23,000 VA employees participate in the event each year.