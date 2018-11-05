VISN7 Research Symposium held at Charleston VAMC

Hailed as a best practice by VA Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Discovery, Education and Affiliate Networks Dr. Carolyn Clancy, the second annual VISN7 Research Symposium hosted by Ralph H. Johnson VAMC in Charleston, SC on Nov. 1 brought together approximately 80 investigators and senior leaders to collaborate on ways to move evidence-based treatments quickly from the bench to the bedside.

Implementation Science, the theme of the event, may best be described as discovering methods and strategies for implementing evidence-based practices into routine clinical practices for a wide-range of patient groups. While this may sound simple, the reality is there are many factors, such as geography or socioeconomic issues, that can hinder adoption of evidence-based treatment. Breaking down those barriers is the real work of Implementation Science.



Clancy, who gave remarks on the importance of helping VA implement new treatments stated one of the main goals is to facilitate a systemic approach to the design, evaluation and diffusion across the Department of new capabilities. She recognized VISN7 for its strength in research, stating she hopes to see VISNs across the U.S. host research symposiums to bring greater visibility to VA’s research and build collaborative ideas to address Veteran-specific health care issues.



“This symposium has brought together researchers with Chiefs of Staff and Executive Leadership to really talk about VA medical center issues and to design projects to address those issues,” said Clancy.



Presentations on topics ranging from High Reliability in Health care to increasing the use of home tele-health to quality improvement were given. VA’s Chief Research and Development Officer Dr. Rachel Ramoni also gave a presentation on VA’s research priorities: increasing Veteran access to clinical trials; increasing the real-world impact of VA research; and increasing the good that VA data can do. Ramoni challenged VISN7 to be the VISN that leads the way in expanding collaborative research through such efforts as the symposium.



Approximately 30 research posters were also presented by investigators from across VISN7. Topics included: Perioperative Home Telehealth for Post-Prostatectomy Incontinence; Opioid Safety … A Whole Health Approach; Implementation of Telemedicine Outreach for PTSD in Small Rural CBOCs; Heart Rate Variability Biofeedback: Pilot Intervention for Pain; Tobacco Cessation Shared Medical Appointment; and The Veterans Coordinated Approach to Recovery and Employment (CARE) Project.