Work with us

Physicians

If you are a medical provider and are interested in working with the Ralph H. Johnson please click here.

Nurses

If you are a Nurse and are interested in working with the Ralph H. Johnson please click here.

Nursing Students

If you are a Nursing student and are interested in continuing your education with the Ralph H. Johnson please click here.

Support Staff

For all non nurse and provider jobs please visit USA jobs here.

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the VA Charleston Healthcare System, email our Human Resources office at VHACHAHRM@va.gov.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at VA Charleston health care and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process, or click here to learn about our out standing team.

For our new employees here is a quick link to NEO.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page to find opportunities that are right for you!

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with Charleston health care

If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Charleston health care, please email Human Resources at VHACHAHRM@va.gov. You can also visit Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2) to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.

We are an equal opportunity employer

For more information on the Office of Resolution Management, visit our site here:

For the Office of Construction & Facilities Management visit our site here: