The Charleston Consortium Internship Program is a joint endeavor of the Medical University of South Carolina and the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center. We are a member of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Sciences, which is a coalition of doctoral training programs that share a common goal of producing and applying scientific knowledge to the assessment, understanding, and amelioration of human problems. Membership in the Academy is granted only after a thorough peer review process. Its membership in the Academy indicates that the Charleston Consortium is committed to excellence in scientific training, and to using clinical science as the foundation for designing, implementing, and evaluating assessment and intervention procedures. We particularly welcome applications from students in other Academy programs. We are also committed to providing training to interns who reflect diversity with respect to race, ethnicity, gender, age, disability status, gender identity, sexual orientation, and religious belief.

Before earning a doctoral degree in clinical psychology, all degree candidates are required to complete a year-long internship at an accredited training site. Our program has been continuously accredited since the late 1970s, and is both one of the biggest and most competitive training programs in the country. Our program offers interns the opportunity to specialize in one of six focused training tracks (Adult Psychopathology, Behavioral Medicine, Child/Pediatric, Neuropsychology, Substance Abuse, or Traumatic Stress) or in a generalist track. We are one of only a handful of internship sites across the country that requires research training during internship, so we tend to attract interns who are eager to integrate their clinical and research training experiences.

More information on the internship program can be found at:

https://education.musc.edu/colleges/medicine/departments/psychiatry/education/clinical-psychology

Application Deadline:

Yearly on November 1st