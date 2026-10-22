PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
The Ralph H. Johnson (RHJ) Veterans Affairs Health Care System (VAHSC) offers a 12-month, PGY1 pharmacy residency. The goal of the residency is to develop the resident's skills and competency in providing patient-centered care as part of multi-disciplinary teams. We develop pharmacist clinicians for patient care positions, adjunct faculty or faculty positions, or PGY2 training. Education and training will involve patients in the ambulatory care and acute care settings. Research and continuing educational activities are encouraged and are made available to the resident.
Residency Program Specifics
• Duration: 12 months
• Number of Positions: 6
• Application Deadline: January 2, 2027
• PhORCAS ID: 151613
• Estimated Starting Date: July 1 (varies slightly each year)
• Estimated Stipend: $49,194 (varies each year slightly)
Recruitment Information
- Annual participation in ASHP Residency Showcase at Midyear Clinical Meeting ASHP and VA Pharmacy Residency Showcase VA Pharmacy Residency Program - Pharmacy Benefits Management Services
- Interview offers are typically extended to applicants by mid-January each year
Interviews typically one-half day in January and February
- Virtual interviews with option for on-site tour if desired
Basic Requirements
- Doctor of Pharmacy Degree (Pharm.D.) from an ACPE-Accredited College of Pharmacy
- Licensure through any U.S. State Board of Pharmacy within 120 days of the start of the training program through PhORCAS application system
- Application, Curriculum Vitae, Academic Transcripts, Letter of Intent, and Three Letters of Reference through PhORCAS application system
- Recommended content in letter of intent:
- Why do you want to do a residency at our program?
- What are your clinical areas of interest?
- What are your five-year career goals?
- Describe how your APPE and work experience make you qualified for this program
- Include information about other experiences that demonstrate maturity, leadership and/or responsibility
- Recommended content in letter of intent:
- U.S. citizenship
- Interview (typically virtual, in-person available by request)
Resident must clear onboarding process through Human Resources which may include background check, physical, drug test, fingerprints, references, required vaccinations, etc. Specific details to be provided to applicants.
Core Experiences: seven months
- Orientation: July
- Primary Care-PACT Clinic (6 week rotation)
- Primary Care 2- additional PACT, Home Based Primary Care, Pharmacy Impact Clinic
- Anticoagulation
- Inpatient Adult Medicine (6 week rotation)
- Critical Care
- Administration
- Project Month: December
Longitudinal Experiences
• Non-formulary Request Evaluation, Population Health Management, and Drug Information
• Adverse Drug Event Reporting
• Presentations: Journal Club, Topic Discussion/Complex Case Presentation, Continuing Education, Non-formulary Drug
Review, Clinical Project at SERC or other local conference
• Clinical Project
• Optional: Teaching Certificate Program and Dual-Appointment (paid) Staffing
Elective Experiences: five months
Inpatient-based electives:
- Inpatient Adult Medicine II
- Critical Care II
- Medication Reconciliation
- Mental Health
- Emergency Medicine
- Geriatrics Inpatient Medicine
- Inpatient Staffing
Ambulatory Care-based electives:
- Primary Care Clinic
- Specialty Clinics*
- Geriatrics Clinic
- Anemia Clinic
- Infectious Diseases/HIV Clinic
- Endocrinology Clinic & DM Teaching Class
- Rheumatology Clinic
- Neurology Clinic
- Pain Clinic
- Mental Health
- Hematology/Oncology
- Cardiology/Pulmonary
- Transplant Clinic
- Home-based primary care
- Pharmacy Informatics
*Depending on the specialty, there is often opportunity to combine 2 to 3 specialty clinics in the same month-long rotation
Requirements to receive Residency Certificate
- Meet all ASHP PGY1 residency requirements
- Satisfactory completion of all learning experiences
- Achieve 100% of goals and objectives for R2.2 (clinical project) by June 1st (including formal presentation and manuscript suitable for publication)
- Achieve for at least 80% of all other objectives
- No objectives listed as “needs improvement” by the end of the year
- Be licensed for at least 2/3 of the program (35 weeks), see resident licensure and leave policy for facility
- Completion of a formulary monograph, drug class review, therapeutic guideline or protocol
- Completion of at least one medication use evaluation (MUE)
- Completion of 100% of VA ADERs reports assigned
- Presentations: at least one topic discussion, one journal club, one CE presentation
- Completion of year-long clinical project, presentation to regional residency conference (or other venue if appropriate), and submission of completed
Benefits
- Four hours vacation and sick leave earned per pay period (every two weeks)
- Paid administrative leave for educational meetings
- Pharmacist salary for staffing hours (separate from residency stipend)
- Health and Life insurance available
- Free parking
Chief of Pharmacy
Chief, Pharmacy Service
VA Charleston health care
Phone:
Program Director
Azur Eckley PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
VA Charleston health care