PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership
The Ralph H. Johnson VAMC offers a 12-month Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership PGY2 residency. The goal of the residency is to develop the resident's skills necessary to conceptualize, implement, and evaluate pharmacy services. The program will provide training in leadership and management principles in inpatient, nursing home, outpatient and ambulatory settings allowing the successful graduate to assume leadership positions, such as: supervisor, program managers, and Associate Chiefs/Directors of Operations or Clinical Services.
- Duration: 12 months
- Number of Positions: 1
- Application Deadline: December 31
- Starting Date: July 1
- Estimated Stipend: $44,522
- Completion of an accredited PGY1 Residency
- Doctor of Phamacy Degree (Pharm.D.) from an ACPE-Accredited College of Pharmacy
- Licensure may be through any U.S. State Board of Pharmacy
- U.S. citizenship
- Application, Curriculum Vitae, Academic Transcripts, and Three Letters of Reference
- On-site interview
- Performing and completing a research project of publishable quality
- Two formal presentations
- Completion of required reading
- Completion of residency objectives as outlined in the ASHP residency directory
- Satisfactory completion of all rotational experiences and core rotations
- Pharmacy Leadership and Administration I and II*
- Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) Charleston*
- Ambulatory Clinical Pharmacy Services*
- Inpatient Pharmacy Operations and Clinical Service*
- Outpatient Pharmacy Operations*
- Pharmacoeconomics and Medication Use Safety
- Pharmacy Informatics
- Financial and Inventory Management
- Pharmacy Automation and Technology
- Four hours vacation and sick leave earned per pay period (every two weeks)
- Paid administrative leave for educational meetings
- Opportunity for continuing education credits
- Pharmacist salary for staffing hours (separate from residency stipend)
- All federal holidays off (10 total)
- Health and Life insurance available
- Free parking
Residents have the opportunity to participate in the teaching certificate program at the South Carolina College of Pharmacy, MUSC Campus. The college will award a "certificate of academic preparation" at completion of the program. Topics may include, but are not limited to:
- Precepting Students
- Preparing a teaching portfolio
- Active Learning Techniques
- Interviewing for an academic position
- Small group facilitation
- Writing multiple choice questions
- Constructing and evaluating an exam
- Assessment techniques and constructing assessment/evaluation tools
- Designing a course
Chief of Pharmacy / Program Director
Acting, Assistant Director
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6190