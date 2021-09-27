PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
The Ralph H. Johnson VAMC offers a 12-month PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy residency. The goal of the residency is to provide training in a variety of mental health practice environments and psychiatric patient populations in order to develop a clinical pharmacist able to serve as a board certified psychopharmacology expert for the Veteran population. Research, leadership, and continuing education activities are available and encouraged.
- Duration: 12 months
- Number of Positions: 1
- Application Deadline: December 31
- Starting Date: July 1
- Estimated Stipend: $44,651
- Completion of an accredited PGY1 Residency
- Doctor of Phamacy Degree (Pharm.D.) from an ACPE-Accredited College of Pharmacy
- Licensure may be through any U.S. State Board of Pharmacy
- U.S. citizenship
- Application, curriculum vitae, academic transcripts, and three letters of reference
- On-site interview
- Inpatient Psychiatry
- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic/ Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team*
- Pain Management
- Neurology
- Clozapine Treatment Team*
- Pharmacy Benefits Management*
- Mental Health Didactics*
- Research*
Required learning experiences may be repeated as an elective to allow the resident to gain further exposure and pursue an area of interest. The elective learning experience durations will be flexible and dependent upon the clinical need and trainee specific goals/interests. Unless longitudinal, the electives will be offered after completion of the required rotations.
- Academic Detailing
- Geriatric & Extended Care
- Psychiatry Consult Service
- Substance Abuse Treatment
- Smoking Cessation Clinic
- Emergency Department
- Internal Medicine
- Ambulatory Care
- Satisfactory completion of all learning experiences and associated assignments/presentations/evaluations
- Completion of a research project, including a formal presentation at a clinical meeting and a manuscript of publishable quality
- Compliance with all institution and department policies
- Four hours vacation and sick leave earned per pay period (every two weeks)
- Paid administrative leave for educational meetings
- Opportunity for continuing education credits
- Pharmacist salary for staffing hours (separate from residency stipend)
- All federal holidays off (10 total)
- Health and Life insurance available
- Free parking
Chief of Pharmacy
Acting, Assistant Director
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6190
Program Director
Kirby Rhodes Pharm.D., BCPP
Clinical Pharmacist
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-7834
Email: Kirby.Rhodes@va.gov