Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Ralph H. Johnson Veteran’s Administration Medical Center’s Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is meant to deliver a scholarly, intensive, empirically-based, Veteran-centric curriculum to residents focused on continuity of care, excellence in Veteran care, and interprofessional collaboration. It prepares nurse practitioners for professional leadership, education and research in practice.
- One year salaried residency.
- Start date: July 5, 2022.
- Accepting applications October 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021.
- 20% of the curriculum is focus on clinical scholarship including interprofessional seminars (jointly with psychology trainees and faculty), Psychiatry Grand Rounds, NP seminars, Journal Review, and residents’ Capstone project.
- 80% Clinical Rotations: Intensive Outpatient, Mental Health Intensive Case Management, Substance Addictions Treatment Center, Inpatient and Recovery-oriented Services, Community Based Outpatient Clinics), and community-based activities. Clinical Rotations are supplemented with didactic seminar, Grand Rounds, Journal Review, and other learning experiences.
- Faculty preceptors are PMHNP NP/APRN’s, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Residents are guided through rotations to meet the Nurse Practitioner Resident Competency Assessment Psychiatric Mental Health (NPRCA-PMH).
- Residents who successfully complete the program will be given the opportunity to apply to available vacancies at Ralph H. Johnson VAMC.
- Competitive stipend.
- Comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, and health benefits.
- APRN Licensure.
- ANCC Certification (PMHNP-BC [Across the Lifespan]).
- Graduation within the past 12 months.
- Hold a Master's degree or Doctorate and be licensed, nationally board certified through the ANCC and credential as a nurse practitioner with a specialty in Psychiatric-Mental Health.
- VA form-Application for Health Professions Trainees
- VA form-Declaration for Federal Employment
- Curriculum vitae.
- Official graduate school transcripts.
- Personal Statement: What personal, professional, educational and clinical experiences have led you to choose nursing as a profession, and the role of a mental health nurse practitioner as a specialty practice? What are your aspirations for a Residency program? Please comment upon your vision and planning for your short and long-term career development. Maximum: two (2) pages.
- Three (3) letters of recommendation: (one must be from faculty member or graduate program); in sealed envelopes or emailed directly from the individual writing the letter.
- Application Due Date: December 1, 2021.
When completed please send application packet to
Myra Pinckney
Nurse Practitioner
VA Charleston health care
Phone: (843) 789-6064
Email: myra.pinckney@va.gov