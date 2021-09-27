Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina, offers two one-year clinical psychology postdoctoral fellowships with an emphasis on couples and family psychology. Our post-doctoral fellows will gain expertise in treating families and couples experiencing a wide range of relationship issues, including relationship distress, family dysfunction, and child behavioral problems.
Mental health comorbidities (including depression, PTSD, substance use disorders, and personality disorders) and physical health concerns (e.g., chronic pain) are common in this population. Our geographic location also allows our fellows the opportunity to work with couples and families in a wide range of racial, ethnic, educational, and socio-economic backgrounds.
During the year, each fellow will have rotations in one-two of the following clinics: the posttraumatic stress disorder clinical team, the interdisciplinary pain team, and the dialectical behavior therapy team. Post-docs will also gain extensive experience in providing treatment to rural Veterans and families via home-based telemental health.
Co Program Directors:
Julian Libet, Ph.D. (julian.libet@va.gov)
Jenna Teves, Ph.D. (jenna.teves@va.gov)
Application Deadline:
December 15, 2021
Download the Brochure: