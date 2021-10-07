Resident/Student Information

You must be fingerprinted no later than 6 weeks prior to your clinical start date. Please send email to VHACHAAffiliationsGroup@va.gov informing them you’ve been fingerprinted.

**NOTE: Fingerprints are only valid for 120 days so please plan accordingly.

Fingerprinting is conducted by our Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Office in room B197 on the first floor at 109 Bee Street. No appointment is required. Office hours are: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., with the exception of Federal Holidays.



Note: You will need to bring Two forms of Government/ State issued ID (examples include, but not limited to Driver's License and/or Social Security Card) is needed at the time of fingerprinting. Click here for additional list of acceptable forms of ID.

**If currently at or near another VA – ask for a courtesy fingerprinting and provide these transmittal codes (SON-3219 and SOI-VAL5).