Resident/Student Information
Thank you for your interest in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is a 1A 5-star facility. Our mission is to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. Our Vision focuses on being a patient-centered, integrated health-care organization by providing excellent health care, research, and education to its recipients.
Currently our training programs include:
- Resident/Medical Student Education
- Associated Health Education
- Advanced Fellowships
- Nursing Education
Affiliation Agreements
A fully executed Affiliations Agreement between school/program with the RHJ VAMC must be in place prior to applying. Only accredited programs recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) or the Department of VA Higher Education can be accepted as trainees.
Questions? Contact your Program Director or VHACHAAffiliationsGroup@va.gov
Onboarding
After the school and program has been accepted, in order to facilitate in-processing at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, we request that you complete the required paperwork, finger prints, mandatory training, & background investigation prior to your arrival at orientation. Please follow the three (3) onboarding steps and instructions below.
Proof of completion must be attached to the completed application
**NOTE: If you have worked at a VA before and need to transfer your TMS account, call 1-855-673-4357 and let them know you need to be transferred into the CHA Domain.
You must be fingerprinted no later than 6 weeks prior to your clinical start date. Please send email to VHACHAAffiliationsGroup@va.gov informing them you’ve been fingerprinted.
**NOTE: Fingerprints are only valid for 120 days so please plan accordingly.
Fingerprinting is conducted by our Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Office in room B197 on the first floor at 109 Bee Street. No appointment is required. Office hours are: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., with the exception of Federal Holidays.
Note: You will need to bring Two forms of Government/ State issued ID (examples include, but not limited to Driver's License and/or Social Security Card) is needed at the time of fingerprinting. Click here for additional list of acceptable forms of ID.
**If currently at or near another VA – ask for a courtesy fingerprinting and provide these transmittal codes (SON-3219 and SOI-VAL5).
Download your application below and make sure to fill out your application electronically or print legibly.
Email: VHACHAAffiliationsGroup@va.gov
Fax: 843-789-6112 | Please address the fax to The Ralph H. Johnson VAMC Affiliation Coordinators
You can also mail your applications to us at:
Ralph H. Johnson VAMC
Education Service (14)
ATTN: Affiliations Office - Room CC207
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC. 29401
**NOTE: If you are going to mail your application, please do so 4-7 weeks before your rotation is scheduled to start.
**Please note ONLY COMPLETE PACKETS WILL BE ACCEPTED and needs to be received 6-8 weeks prior to your start date.
Offboarding
At the end of your Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center rotation, you are required to properly off board before you will receive credit for your training. Please follow the two (2) offboarding steps and instructions below:
Complete the VA Learners Perception Survey
(To be completed at the end your VA rotation)
This survey asks you to rate various aspects of your VA clinical training experience. Information from this survey will provide feedback for identifying areas of excellence as well as areas needing improvement. Please base your answers on the VA facility where you have had your most recent clinical experience. To take this survey, you must have had clinical training at a VA facility during this academic year. Please allow 10 minutes to complete this survey. Go to: www.va.gov/oaa, then choose “Learners Perception Survey” in the middle of the page.
Complete the Employee Clearance Process In LEAF
(All items must be completed)
For questions and more information, please contact:
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
Office of Academic Affiliations (14)
109 Bee Street
Education Service, Room CC207
Charleston, SC 29401
Phone: 843-789-7238 or 843-789-7642
Fax: 843-789-6112
Email: VHACHAAffiliationsGroup@va.gov